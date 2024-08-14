'Raging Misogynist': Liam Payne Ridiculed for Telling Girlfriend Kate Cassidy She Looks Good 'Covered Up for Once'

Cassidy revealed her black vest and matching capris were from Revolve, adding that her red quilted purse was by Chanel and her heels were Dior.

As Payne, 30, checked her out, he said with a straight face, "You look good. Nice and covered up — for once."

Cassidy flashed her pearly whites and gave a quiet laugh as she continued the video and introduced their stylist to fans.