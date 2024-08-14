'Raging Misogynist': Liam Payne Ridiculed for Telling Girlfriend Kate Cassidy She Looks Good 'Covered Up for Once'
Not cool, Liam Payne!
In a Tuesday, August 13, TikTok, the blonde beauty filmed herself and the singer so they could show off their outfits before they headed out for a sushi dinner, but the One Direction alum's remarks about her attire rubbed fans the wrong way.
Cassidy revealed her black vest and matching capris were from Revolve, adding that her red quilted purse was by Chanel and her heels were Dior.
As Payne, 30, checked her out, he said with a straight face, "You look good. Nice and covered up — for once."
Cassidy flashed her pearly whites and gave a quiet laugh as she continued the video and introduced their stylist to fans.
Viewers weren't happy with the pop star's backhanded compliment, with one person commenting, "the fact that he would always claim to be the 'nice' and 'kind' one from 1D…. yikes! a soon to be raging misogynist."
"Liam you have a song called 'Strip That Down,' make up your mind," another person noted, while a third said, "The way he didn’t even smile or anything he was deada---. This is absolutely terrifying, can’t believe Liam turned in to such a prick. Really can’t overlook this because if he’s so comfortable saying something like this in camera what is he saying off camera ??"
The social media influencer didn't seem to mind the "Get Low" crooner's words, as when one TikTok user commented, "'Nice and covered up….for once' the sass😂," she replied, "FOR ONCE."
This isn't the first time Payne has been under fire in regard to his relationships, as fans were convinced ex Maya Henry's story about a former lover encouraging her to have an abortion was about him.
"If it were up to me, I wouldn’t have done it. But then also, if I were to have made a different decision, then I would’ve lost the person that I loved," the YouTube star explained of ending a pregnancy in a past interview. "There were definitely difficult conversations about it. But looking back now, things happen for a reason."
Henry also admitted that relationship was a struggle.
"There’s other things I won’t speak about that were too much for someone to deal with. I think at that point I’d grown so much that I was like, ‘I don’t deserve this,’" she recalled. "It just got to the point where I just couldn’t handle those types of things anymore. I feel like when you’re disrespected so much, you’re just done. You’ve had enough."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"At first I was hard on myself, because I would also blame myself," Henry added, "and I’m like, well, I put myself in this situation, and I didn’t leave. I had family, I had the financial means to leave and get out, and I didn’t."
Despite the speculation, Henry never revealed if she was referring to the former boy band star.