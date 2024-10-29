or
Liam Payne Overdosed on Drugs a Few Years Before His Death, Troubled Singer Felt 'Lost' After One Direction Split in 2015: Sources

Photo of Liam Payne and a picture of One Direction
Source: mega

One Direction shot to superstardom in 2010 via the British version of 'The X Factor.'

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Liam Payne's struggle with addiction wasn't a secret to those who knew him best.

According to one insider, the singer — who had multiple drugs in his system when he fell to his death on October 16 — overdosed and had to be resuscitated a few years ago.

liam payne overdosed few years before death felt lost after one direction split
Source: mega

Liam Payne overdosed on drugs a few years before his death, a source claimed.

The insider explained to a news outlet that the star's troubles hit a peak after One Direction split in 2015.

"He was heartbroken and never really recovered. He was lost without his brothers," the source confessed, referring to bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

liam payne overdosed few years before death felt lost after one direction split
Source: mega

The source admitted the singer felt 'lost' when his band One Direction split in 2015.

Payne achieved some success as a solo artist but things took a turn for the worse more recently when he was dropped by his label and hired a new manager.

It was allegedly his new manager that "pushed him" to do Netflix's Building the Band alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, which many thought was a bad idea since he was fresh out of rehab.

"There were a lot of worried texts exchanged between us," the source spilled. "We were shocked, there was no way he was in any shape to do this."

"Liam had, in the last few months, become very isolated by a new group of people away from [those] who cared for him and who’d been trying to help him for a long time," the source added, while another insider claimed it was his manager who moved him to Miami "away from all of his friends."

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

liam payne overdosed few years before death felt lost after one direction split
Source: mega

The 'Get Low' vocalist had multiple drugs in his system when he died on October 16.

The one person Payne — who was 31 at the time of his death — did have in his corner was girlfriend Kate Cassidy, whom he was living with in Florida. The blonde beauty was one of the last trusted confidantes Payne saw, as prior to his death, they were vacationing together in Argentina.

However, Cassidy flew back to Florida alone two days before his passing, as she explained on social media that she "hates staying in one place for too long," and their five-day stay had turned into two weeks.

Two days later, while under the influence of alcohol and several drugs, the "Strip That Down" crooner fell from the balcony of his hotel room.

Another source told a news outlet Cassidy feels "immense guilt" about leaving, especially since Payne asked her to stay, but she was "ready to go," they explained.

liam payne overdosed few years before death felt lost after one direction split
Source: @kateecass/instagram

Payne and his girlfriend of two years, Kate Cassidy, planned to get engaged prior to his death.

Two days after his death, Cassidy shared a message on Instagram.

"I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private," she said. "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."

Cassidy also shared a handwritten note revealing that the pair, who started dating in 2022, planned to get engaged.

Page Six reported on Payne's addiction struggle and his new manager.

