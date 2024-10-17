Why Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Fled Argentina 2 Days Before Singer's Death
Just two days before Liam Payne's untimely death, his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, 25, returned to Florida after spending two weeks with him in Argentina.
Payne was tragically declared dead in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from the third floor of his hotel balcony.
According to local authorities, his body was discovered in the inner courtyard of the hotel, where he was pronounced deceased.
Now, Cassidy’s departure has raised questions about why she left before Payne.
In a TikTok video posted on Monday, October 14, Cassidy shared her thoughts about going home ahead of her boyfriend.
"I love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long," she said, noting that what was supposed to be a five-day trip had turned into a two-week stay.
"I was just like, I need to go home," Cassidy added in the video, captioning it, "soooo happpiii to b back in sunshine state."
Despite her decision to leave, there were no visible signs of tension between the couple or hints that an argument might have prompted her departure.
In fact, Cassidy’s TikTok included lighthearted moments from her journey back.
"Of course, my seat is 1D. It just happens every single time I fly," she joked, referencing Payne's time with One Direction.
"I normally brought squish pillows in the plane but I gave it to Liam,” Cassidy mentioned, discussing more of the details of her flight. "Happy to be home. It's so relieving."
Cassidy has yet to publicly address Payne’s passing.
The pair, whose relationship began in October 2022, visited Buenos Aires earlier in October to attend a concert by Payne’s former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.
In the days leading up to his death, Payne had shared snippets of his time in Argentina on social media.
Screenshots circulating online showed posts where he described being "happy I got some time away" alongside a photo of a lush garden. Another clip captured a "lovely day in Argentina" with Cassidy as they enjoyed breakfast together.
He posted a mirror photo of him and Cassidy in swimming outfits moments before his death. However, the photo was taken a year ago and not from their recent trip.
Per a statement from El Sistema de Atención Médica de Emergencias (SAME), local police responded to a 911 call from the hotel, reporting “an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol" on the day of Payne’s passing.
However, authorities have not confirmed whether substances were involved and whether the man was indeed Payne.
While Cassidy remains silent about the tragic event, many of Payne’s friends and peers have shared sweet memories of Payne.
Anne Twist, 56, the mother of Harry Styles, 30, shared an Instagram post with a broken heart emoji, writing, "Just a boy..."
Meanwhile, Zedd, 35, a DJ and music producer, took to X, stating: "RIP Liam. Can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking."
Charlie Puth, 32, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 track "Bedroom Floor," reflected about his pal. "He was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone," he wrote.