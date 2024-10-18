Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Calls Late Singer 'My Angel' 2 Days After His Shocking Death: 'I Loved You Unconditionally'
Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has spoken out two days after the star's shocking death.
On Friday, October 18, the blonde beauty made an Instagram Story post that began, "Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way."
"I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real," the 25-year-old admitted. "I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."
"Liam, my angel. You are everything," she concluded. "I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."
As OK! reported, though the One Direction alum was in the country to vacation with Cassidy, she explained in a Monday, October 14, TikTok that she decided to head back to Florida because she "hates staying in one place for too long," and their five-day stay had turned into two weeks.
Minutes before Payne's death, authorities were called to the hotel about an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
Emergency responders heard a loud thud before discovering Payne's body in the hotel's courtyard after he either jumped or fell from his hotel balcony.
"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life," Buenos Aires medical services director Alberto Crescenti explained to a publication. "Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."
The dad-of-one suffered “internal and external” hemorrhaging and a fractured skull.
Photos from his messy hotel room showed drug paraphernalia scattered around, though a toxicology report is still pending.
Payne has struggled with his mental health and addiction over the years, admitting his troubles heightened during his days with the boyband, which lasted from 2010 to 2016.
After his death, bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles shared a joint statement.
"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," the message read. "The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."