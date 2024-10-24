Liam Payne's Buenos Aires Hotel Room Raided by Police Amid Investigation Into Late One Direction Singer's Drug-Related Death
The third floor hotel room Liam Payne was staying at when he died has been raided by police.
Authorities in Buenos Aires, Argentina, are probing staff at CasaSur Hotel who were working on the day the late One Direction singer fell to his death last week, sources close to the investigation informed a news publication on Wednesday, October 23.
Police are looking through documents within the hotel’s registration books and analyzing information on its computers.
The hotel also "must provide" additional security camera footage surrounding the time of Payne’s tragic passing, the insider explained.
Investigators' raid of Payne’s hotel room comes after the Argentine Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the "Teardrops" singer’s father, Geoff Payne, expressed "his desire to investigate and to know what happened."
Geoff is said to also be cooperating with officers by being open about any details he knew regarding his son’s life prior to the late pop star’s final moments.
Liam’s dad is currently under "dynamic police custody" and will remain there "until the end of the judicial proceedings and given his state of logical commotion due to the death of his son," the prosecutor’s office revealed.
The investigation comes after a toxicology report confirmed Liam had several drugs in his system at the time of his horrific death at age 31, as OK! previously reported.
- Chilling 911 Call Revealed Liam Payne's Life Was 'in Danger' Moments Before Singer Fell to His Death: 'We Are Scared'
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Making Staffers Carry the Same Drug Listed in Liam Payne's Autopsy Report
- Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Felt Like She Was in a 'Hostage Situation' Before Singer's Shocking Death, Pal Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The substances found included cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack, as well as "pink cocaine," which is usually a mixture of the drugs methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA.
The illicit substance, also sometimes referred to as "Tuci," receives its light pink shade from food coloring and is both a stimulant and depressant in one.
A person on "pink cocaine" feels the drugs' strongest effects — which can include hallucinations, strange thoughts, agitation, seizures and other physical or emotional changes — within the first 1-3 hours, though side effects can remain for up to 8 hours, according to WebMD.
NBA alum Lamar Odom, who has been candid about recovering from addiction, opened up about his past experiences using the illegal drug after almost dying at a Las Vegas party in 2015.
"I’ve heard voices before," he shared following news of Liam's death. "If you’re hearing voices, then it’s hard to escape those voices. So God forbid if those voices told him to do something that led to his fate, that would be real shame."
Liam left behind his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with his ex Cheryl Cole, as well as his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, parents Geoff and Karen and sisters Nicola and Ruth. All of his former One Direction bandmates came forward soon after the tragedy to address their late friend's passing.
Us Weekly spoke to a source close to the investigation into Liam's death.