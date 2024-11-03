Liam Payne's Body to Be Flown to U.K. Ahead of His Funeral 3 Weeks After Singer's Tragic Death

The report noted that Liam’s dad, Geoff Payne, was recently given permission by prosecution chief Andres Madrea to move his remains weeks after the “What Makes You Beautiful” vocalist was found dead after jumping off his hotel balcony in the South American country on October 16.

“All the documents are ready for the former One Direction singer to return to his homeland so a funeral can take place there next week,” they news outlet penned. “When Geoff Payne reached Argentina on October 18, he was told the repatriation process could take between four and five days, but because of the circumstances surrounding his son’s death, things took longer than expected.”