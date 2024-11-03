Liam Payne's Body to Be Flown to U.K. Ahead of His Funeral 3 Weeks After Singer's Tragic Death
Liam Payne will finally be laid to rest.
According to Argentinian news outlet La Nacion, the One Direction member’s body will soon be transported from a Buenos Aires morgue to a British cemetery near the singer’s hometown.
The report noted that Liam’s dad, Geoff Payne, was recently given permission by prosecution chief Andres Madrea to move his remains weeks after the “What Makes You Beautiful” vocalist was found dead after jumping off his hotel balcony in the South American country on October 16.
“All the documents are ready for the former One Direction singer to return to his homeland so a funeral can take place there next week,” they news outlet penned. “When Geoff Payne reached Argentina on October 18, he was told the repatriation process could take between four and five days, but because of the circumstances surrounding his son’s death, things took longer than expected.”
Though the results of the toxicology and tissue tests have not yet been released, Geoff could not move the body until it was complete.
As OK! previously reported, the news came after an insider gave insight into how Liam’s family members, girlfriend Kate Cassidy, friends and former bandmates have reacted to his passing.
"There’s a collective sense of stunned disbelief within his inner circle," a source shared about their response to Liam’s drug-provoked death. "The scale of grief is impossible to process, let alone put into words."
"It’s becoming increasingly evident that he was in a very bad place mentally," they added of the artist, who had a toxic combination of drugs in his body at the time of his death.
The lethal cocktail of substances included "Pink cocaine,” which is a powdery drug typically containing a mixture of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA. The drug can cause someone to hallucinate or make a person feel detached from reality due to its dissociative and psychedelic components.
After his death, another insider came forward to share that Liam had struggled with substance abuse before, as he allegedly overdosed and had to be resuscitated a few years ago.
The source said things began to go south for Liam after One Direction split in 2015. "He was heartbroken and never really recovered. He was lost without his brothers," they shared.
The star had gotten clean and went to rehab, however, things got bad again when he was dropped by his label and hired a new manager.
"Liam had, in the last few months, become very isolated by a new group of people away from [those] who cared for him and who’d been trying to help him for a long time," the insider claimed.