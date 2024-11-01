AJ McLean Texted 'Old Soul' Liam Payne 1 Day Before His Tragic Death: 'We Spoke Candidly About Sobriety'

The singer said he felt like an "older brother" to Payne and wanted to help him through his own issues. “He was an absolute light, such an old soul,” McLean said of the late star, who was candid about his mental health struggles. “But you could tell you were talking to someone who had seen some s---, who had not lived a normal life.”

As OK! previously reported, Payne's preliminary autopsy revealed that Payne suffered from multiple “severe” injuries, and he had a mix of drugs in his system, including pink cocaine, which is a mix of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA

“I feel like there will never be a definitive answer as to why this happened. That’s the most painful thing to sit with. Why now? Why this way?” he said of his untimely death. “But there’s no rhyme or reason when you’re hurting and looking for escape."