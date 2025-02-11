Liam Payne's Secrets Exposed: Bombshell Report Claims Late Singer Chased Ex Maya Henry With an Ax and 'Struggled With His Sexuality'
A shocking new report revealed what allegedly went on in Liam Payne's private life before his drug addiction led to his shocking death in October 2024.
One of the most jaw-dropping accusations made against the late singer was that he was physically abusive toward ex-fiancée Maya Henry, whom he was in an on-off relationship with from 2019 to 2022.
According to a source, Payne — who was 31 when he died after falling off a hotel balcony while under the influence — once pushed Henry down a flight of stairs and allegedly chased her around while he was holding an ax.
In addition, Payne reportedly "struggled with his sexuality" and was allegedly sending sexual messages to men while in a relationship with Henry, 25. The source said the influencer found out about his inappropriate behavior when he "accidentally broadcast … them [the texts] to their TV."
Henry didn't go into detail about what she experienced while with the One Direction alum but hinted their relationship went south for several reasons.
"Initially, it was the drug use and addictions that tore us apart," she told the news outlet. "On drugs, he became someone unrecognizable — so different from his sober self. I kept hoping each incident would be a wake-up call for him to get help, but it never was. I tried to be there for him. I loved him so much that I convinced myself I could fix things."
The brunette beauty confessed she "ignored every red flag" to stay by his side — so much so, she allegedly gave into his ultimatum and had an abortion when she became pregnant with their child in 2020.
"I knew there were parts of himself he was struggling with — parts of his identity he wasn’t ready to fully face, even within our relationship," she spilled, hinting at the sexuality claims. "In the end, it wasn’t just the betrayals or the addictions that broke us — it was the realization that I had spent years in something that was never what I thought it was. I don’t fault him for his struggles."
"I stood by him in his darkest moments, through the chaos, through the pain, through things that broke me in ways I can’t explain. And yet, when it was all over, I was left with nothing but emptiness," Henry continued. "The love I gave, the sacrifices I made — they weren’t enough because they never could be. I wasn’t just heartbroken; I felt defrauded."
Henry also touched on the legal drama between them, as before the "Get Low" crooner's death, she sent him a cease-and-desist letter, accusing him of "obsessive contact." She alleged he would repeatedly message and call her and some of her family members.
At the time, she claimed he sent her family inappropriate and "disturbing" photos of himself and was sending intimate images of her to other people.
"After everything, what hurts the most is that even after his death, I’m left with the aftermath of his actions that continue to unfold," Henry concluded. "As I’ve uncovered the extent of his nonconsensual image sharing … I’m faced with the complexity of grieving for someone I cared so deeply about despite the pain they have caused me."
Rolling Stone spoke to Henry and the sources who alleged Payne was abusive and struggled with his sexuality.