Liam Payne's Dad Wanted Him to Seek Psychiatric Treatment for Drug Addiction Months Before His Death But Singer Refused, Claims Friend
Liam Payne's friend Roger Nores — who is being investigated for allegedly abandoning the late pop star before he fell to his death at age 31 on October 16 — revealed the singer's drug addiction was more severe than the public knew.
In a 91-page filing, Nores detailed how he tried to help Payne with his struggles and insisted he's always had Payne's best interests in mind. He also said the star's father wanted Payne to get mental help when things hit a low point this year but he refused to do so.
"I was a friend who loved him very much, who helped him selflessly in everything I could, who spent my own money to help him, and even then it was not enough," he stated. "I do not consider that I deserve the accusation that is being leveled at me."
Nores noted the One Direction alum's struggles worsened over the last two years, and in September 2023, he "suffered from a severe intoxication that left him close to death."
Later that year, he had another overdose, and "professionals had to resort to resuscitation maneuvers to save his life, without his family or friends being able to do anything to avoid these situations or help him."
"Because of his addictions, Payne continued to attend rehab centers of his own free will in an attempt to overcome them," the pal explained. "Unfortunately, these treatments were not successful and his addiction worsened as he began to use harder drugs, such as heroin."
In March 2024, the "Get Low" crooner entered rehab again, but he left early and continued to use drugs, leading him to have to be resuscitated once more.
Payne's dad allegedly suggested the star go to a psychiatric center for treatment, but he dismissed the idea.
That summer, the British heartthrob appeared to be doing better, but in August, Nores suspected he relapsed.
In October, Payne went on a trip to Argentina with girlfriend Kate Cassidy, but she left him in the country after their short vacation turned into two weeks.
A few days after she returned to the U.S., Payne fell off the balcony of his hotel room while under the influence of alcohol, pink cocaine and more drugs, the toxicology report showed.
Nores was with him on the day he died but swore that when he said goodbye to him that night, Payne was in "good spirits" and talking with fans.
Nores was accused of leaving Payne alone despite knowing he was unable to care for himself. He could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.
Two hotel employees have been accused of supplying the vocalist with the drugs.
Payne was laid to rest in Amersham, England, on November 20.
