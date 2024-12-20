Liam Payne's Dad Wanted Him to Seek Psychiatric Treatment for Drug Addiction Months Before His Death But Singer Refused, Claims Friend

Liam Payne's friend Roger Nores — who is being investigated for allegedly abandoning the late pop star before he fell to his death at age 31 on October 16 — revealed the singer's drug addiction was more severe than the public knew.

In a 91-page filing, Nores detailed how he tried to help Payne with his struggles and insisted he's always had Payne's best interests in mind. He also said the star's father wanted Payne to get mental help when things hit a low point this year but he refused to do so.