Justin Bieber Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Liam Payne After Singer's Shocking Death at 31

Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber shared a video tribute after Liam Payne's shocking death at 31 years old.

Oct. 22 2024, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Justin Bieber, 30, took to Instagram to honor Liam Payne, who tragically passed away at age 31 on Wednesday, October 16.

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber expressed his sorrow over the death of Liam Payne via his Instagram Story.

In a poignant gesture, Bieber reposted a fan-made video tribute on his Instagram Stories, adding a broken heart emoji to convey his sorrow over the loss.

The video featured a touching memorial adorned with heartfelt notes, photographs, flowers and other tributes dedicated to Payne, who was part of the boy band One Direction.

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Fans all over the world are also grieving the loss of the former One Direction member.

Alongside the tribute, the text read, "Rest easy Liam."

"Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed, to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone," a voiceover in the video added.

Source: MEGA

Liam Payne died at the age of 31.

The circumstances of Payne’s passing have left fans heartbroken.

According to toxicology reports, Payne had multiple drugs in his system, including cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack cocaine, as well as a substance called "pink cocaine," which is often a mix of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA.

Source: MEGA

Liam Payne had several drugs in his system at the time of his death, a report revealed.

Payne died from injuries after falling from his hotel room balcony in Argentina, likely under the influence of these substances.

Despite efforts to overcome his addiction, Payne was reportedly struggling in the weeks leading up to his passing. Photos from his hotel room revealed the space in disarray, with signs of drug use present throughout.

"Liam was battling a very significant drug addiction, and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working," a source told Page Six.

Meanwhile, Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, made her first public appearance since his passing on Sunday, October 20, in Wellington, Fla.

Looking visibly upset, the 25-year-old stepped out for a casual outing to pick up dog food with friends, keeping a low profile in a graphic T-shirt and sweatpants.

Cassidy, who was in Argentina with Payne until two days before his death, flew back home early, citing that she "hates staying in one place for too long" as the reason for her departure.

The trip, initially planned for five days, had stretched into two weeks.

After learning about Payne's tragic passing, Cassidy faced additional heartbreak upon hearing allegations that he had invited escorts to his hotel just before his death.

A source close to her revealed that this revelation felt like "a huge betrayal" and that she was struggling to come to terms with the situation.

“She hasn’t stopped crying,” a friend shared, as The Post reported. “She’s devastated. She’s got a good support system around her, but this just went from bad to worse. She’s not OK.”

ABC News published the toxicology report.

