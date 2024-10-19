Liam Payne's Sister Ruth Reveals the Singer 'Never Believed He Was Good Enough' in Heartbreaking Message Following His Tragic Death
Liam Payne’s older sister Ruth has shared an emotional message following the One Direction star’s tragic death.
On Saturday, October 19, the sibling of the late singer spoke out for the first time since Payne was pronounced dead after falling off his hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16.
In her tribute, Ruth addressed her “brother and best friend.”
"Liam, my brain is struggling to catch up with what's happening and I don't understand where you've gone. I just want to drive to your house and walk in to music blasting and find you sat there writing a song or walk into your art phases and sit with you while you draw or craft," she began.
Ruth continued: "What I love most about you is your ability to make me laugh. I never chuckle as much as I do when I'm with you with anyone else. I'm always in awe of your talent it should be illegal to be so talented and just have the ability to not only be good at things but to be bloody great at everything you attempt, without even knowing you're absolutely smashing it each time."
Liam previously gushed about his tight-knit relationship with his sisters Ruth and Nicola, whom he called his “friends for life.”
"I love your kindness and how proud I am to call you my brother and my best friend. You also make a great Sunday dinner too!" Ruth added.
"I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to have you, and quite often over the last few years you've had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you. You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music. You never believed you were good enough. I hope you can now see this outpouring of love that you never received in your time," she penned of the 31-year-old, who previously shared that he has struggled with depression and substance abuse in the past.
"Thank you for changing my life. Thank you for the incredible memories, thank you for being the best brother and friend I'll ever have! We'll take care of Bear and he will always know how incredible his dad is and how much you idolize him,” Ruth said, referring to Liam's 7-year-old son, whom he had with former flame Cheryl Cole.
"I'm sorry I couldn't save you. Love you, oh how my heart misses you, Ru xxx," she heartbreakingly concluded. "One last time, I need you to know, I'm here if you need anything. I'd drive to the end of the universe to bring you back."