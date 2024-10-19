or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne
OK LogoNEWS

Liam Payne's Sister Ruth Reveals the Singer 'Never Believed He Was Good Enough' in Heartbreaking Message Following His Tragic Death

Photo of Liam and Ruth Payne.
Source: @ruthpayne/Instagram

Liam Payne's sister shared a message following his death on Wednesday, October 16.

By:

Oct. 19 2024, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Liam Payne’s older sister Ruth has shared an emotional message following the One Direction star’s tragic death.

On Saturday, October 19, the sibling of the late singer spoke out for the first time since Payne was pronounced dead after falling off his hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne sister ruth singer never good enough heartbreaking death
Source: @ruthpayne/Instagram

'Thank you for being the best brother and friend I 'll ever have,' Liam Payne's sister penned.

Article continues below advertisement

In her tribute, Ruth addressed her “brother and best friend.”

"Liam, my brain is struggling to catch up with what's happening and I don't understand where you've gone. I just want to drive to your house and walk in to music blasting and find you sat there writing a song or walk into your art phases and sit with you while you draw or craft," she began.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne sister ruth singer never good enough heartbreaking death
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne passed away after falling off his hotel balcony in Argentina.

Article continues below advertisement

Ruth continued: "What I love most about you is your ability to make me laugh. I never chuckle as much as I do when I'm with you with anyone else. I'm always in awe of your talent it should be illegal to be so talented and just have the ability to not only be good at things but to be bloody great at everything you attempt, without even knowing you're absolutely smashing it each time."

Liam previously gushed about his tight-knit relationship with his sisters Ruth and Nicola, whom he called his “friends for life.”

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne sister ruth singer never good enough heartbreaking death
Source: @ruthpayne/Instagram

Ruth Payne admitted, 'my brain is struggling to catch up with what's happening,' following the star's tragic death.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love your kindness and how proud I am to call you my brother and my best friend. You also make a great Sunday dinner too!" Ruth added.

"I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to have you, and quite often over the last few years you've had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you. You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music. You never believed you were good enough. I hope you can now see this outpouring of love that you never received in your time," she penned of the 31-year-old, who previously shared that he has struggled with depression and substance abuse in the past.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne sister ruth singer never good enough heartbreaking death
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne called his sisters Ruth and Nicola his 'friends for life' before his death.

"Thank you for changing my life. Thank you for the incredible memories, thank you for being the best brother and friend I'll ever have! We'll take care of Bear and he will always know how incredible his dad is and how much you idolize him,” Ruth said, referring to Liam's 7-year-old son, whom he had with former flame Cheryl Cole.

"I'm sorry I couldn't save you. Love you, oh how my heart misses you, Ru xxx," she heartbreakingly concluded. "One last time, I need you to know, I'm here if you need anything. I'd drive to the end of the universe to bring you back."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.