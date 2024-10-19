Liam Payne's Sister Ruth Reveals the Singer 'Never Believed He Was Good Enough' in Heartbreaking Message Following His Tragic Death

Ruth continued: "What I love most about you is your ability to make me laugh. I never chuckle as much as I do when I'm with you with anyone else. I'm always in awe of your talent it should be illegal to be so talented and just have the ability to not only be good at things but to be bloody great at everything you attempt, without even knowing you're absolutely smashing it each time."

Liam previously gushed about his tight-knit relationship with his sisters Ruth and Nicola, whom he called his “friends for life.”