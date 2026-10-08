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Lily Allen Turns Up the Heat in Floral Fishnets and Leopard Platforms for Vintage-Inspired Fashion Photoshoot

Image of Lily Allen
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen embraced vintage-inspired glamour for Calzedonia's Autumn/Winter 2026 campaign.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

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Lily Allen is bringing retro glamour back into the spotlight.

The British singer, 41, showed off a series of daring looks for Calzedonia's Autumn/Winter 2026 campaign, embracing a vintage-inspired aesthetic filled with intricate lace, bold patterns and towering platform heels.

Trading her usual stage wardrobe for a collection of statement-making ensembles, Allen channeled old-school pinup glamour with a modern edge.

The photoshoot features everything from leopard-print to floral tights and sheer bodysuits, with the "Smile" singer striking a series of sultry poses against colorful studio backdrops.

Allen's latest fashion moment comes as the musician continues embracing her status as a style icon, proving that her influence extends well beyond the recording studio.

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Lily Allen Channels Retro Glamour in Leopard-Print Platforms

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Image of Lily Allen mixed leopard-print platforms with pearl inspired details and floral lace.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen mixed leopard-print platforms with pearl inspired details and floral lace.

Allen kicked off the campaign with a dramatic pose against a mustard-yellow backdrop, reclining on a red platform in a sheer black bodysuit featuring pearl inspired embellishments.

The singer paired the look with intricate floral lace tights and leopard-print platform heels, combining two bold patterns for an eye-catching finish.

Her sleek black hair and blunt bangs added to the vintage-inspired aesthetic, while the contrasting colors gave the image a playful feel.

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Lily Allen Brings a Sultry Twist to Classic Pinup Style

Image of Lily Allen gave classic pinup styling a modern update.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen gave classic pinup styling a modern update.

In another campaign image, Allen stretched out across a white platform against a soft pink backdrop, wearing a burgundy sheer top and matching patterned tights.

The singer added black high-waisted bottoms with an oversized bow detail, giving the ensemble a theatrical touch.

Resting her head on one hand, Allen posed in a way that recalled classic pinup photography, while the rich burgundy tones provided a striking contrast to the pastel background.

The look demonstrated how the campaign blended nostalgic silhouettes with contemporary styling rather than relying on traditional lingerie-inspired imagery alone.

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Lily Allen Experiments With Bold Colors and Floral Patterns

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Image of Lily Allen paired a striking red top with floral tights.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen paired a striking red top with floral tights.

Allen switched things up for another shot, posing on an ornate blue couch in a fitted red long-sleeved top and black bottoms.

She paired the outfit with sheer floral tights featuring colorful embroidered-looking details, creating a contrast between the vibrant top and delicate pattern.

With her arms raised above her head, the singer leaned back against the couch.

The vintage furniture and bold red styling added a different dimension to the campaign, showing how the patterned hosiery could be incorporated into looks beyond traditional evening wear.

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Lily Allen Puts a Modern Spin on Fishnet Fashion

Image of Lily Allen embraced a more minimalistic look.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen embraced a more minimalistic look.

For another look, Allen posed against a minimalist white backdrop in a fitted burgundy top, black high-waisted bottoms and geometric fishnet tights.

The singer complemented the ensemble with pointed heels.

Unlike the campaign's more elaborate studio shots, this image featured a simpler composition that placed the emphasis on the outfit's contrasting textures.

The styling offered a contemporary interpretation of fishnets, pairing the traditionally edgy accessory with a streamlined silhouette.

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Lily Allen Embraces Old Hollywood Glamour

Image of Lily Allen finished the campaign's retro-inspired lineup with burgundy lace ensemble and towering black platforms.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen finished the campaign's retro-inspired lineup with burgundy lace ensemble and towering black platforms.

Allen rounded out the collection of photos with another vintage-inspired pose, sitting on a white chair against a pink studio backdrop.

Wearing a sheer burgundy lace top, matching patterned tights and black platform heels, the singer crossed her legs while resting one hand against her head.

The towering footwear and monochromatic styling gave the image a dramatic finish, while the soft pink background emphasized the campaign's retro aesthetic.

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