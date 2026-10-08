Lily Allen Turns Up the Heat in Floral Fishnets and Leopard Platforms for Vintage-Inspired Fashion Photoshoot

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen is bringing retro glamour back into the spotlight. The British singer, 41, showed off a series of daring looks for Calzedonia's Autumn/Winter 2026 campaign, embracing a vintage-inspired aesthetic filled with intricate lace, bold patterns and towering platform heels. Trading her usual stage wardrobe for a collection of statement-making ensembles, Allen channeled old-school pinup glamour with a modern edge. The photoshoot features everything from leopard-print to floral tights and sheer bodysuits, with the "Smile" singer striking a series of sultry poses against colorful studio backdrops. Allen's latest fashion moment comes as the musician continues embracing her status as a style icon, proving that her influence extends well beyond the recording studio.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen Channels Retro Glamour in Leopard-Print Platforms

Source: MEGA Lily Allen mixed leopard-print platforms with pearl inspired details and floral lace.

Allen kicked off the campaign with a dramatic pose against a mustard-yellow backdrop, reclining on a red platform in a sheer black bodysuit featuring pearl inspired embellishments. The singer paired the look with intricate floral lace tights and leopard-print platform heels, combining two bold patterns for an eye-catching finish. Her sleek black hair and blunt bangs added to the vintage-inspired aesthetic, while the contrasting colors gave the image a playful feel.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen Brings a Sultry Twist to Classic Pinup Style

Source: MEGA Lily Allen gave classic pinup styling a modern update.

In another campaign image, Allen stretched out across a white platform against a soft pink backdrop, wearing a burgundy sheer top and matching patterned tights. The singer added black high-waisted bottoms with an oversized bow detail, giving the ensemble a theatrical touch. Resting her head on one hand, Allen posed in a way that recalled classic pinup photography, while the rich burgundy tones provided a striking contrast to the pastel background. The look demonstrated how the campaign blended nostalgic silhouettes with contemporary styling rather than relying on traditional lingerie-inspired imagery alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen Experiments With Bold Colors and Floral Patterns

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Lily Allen paired a striking red top with floral tights.

Allen switched things up for another shot, posing on an ornate blue couch in a fitted red long-sleeved top and black bottoms. She paired the outfit with sheer floral tights featuring colorful embroidered-looking details, creating a contrast between the vibrant top and delicate pattern. With her arms raised above her head, the singer leaned back against the couch. The vintage furniture and bold red styling added a different dimension to the campaign, showing how the patterned hosiery could be incorporated into looks beyond traditional evening wear.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen Puts a Modern Spin on Fishnet Fashion

Source: MEGA Lily Allen embraced a more minimalistic look.

For another look, Allen posed against a minimalist white backdrop in a fitted burgundy top, black high-waisted bottoms and geometric fishnet tights. The singer complemented the ensemble with pointed heels. Unlike the campaign's more elaborate studio shots, this image featured a simpler composition that placed the emphasis on the outfit's contrasting textures. The styling offered a contemporary interpretation of fishnets, pairing the traditionally edgy accessory with a streamlined silhouette.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen Embraces Old Hollywood Glamour

Source: MEGA Lily Allen finished the campaign's retro-inspired lineup with burgundy lace ensemble and towering black platforms.