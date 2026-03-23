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Single Lily Allen Poses in Sultry Lingerie Campaign After Messy David Harbour Breakup: Photos

Photo of Lily Allen
Source: Courtesy of Intimissimi/Mega

Single Lily Allen posed in a sultry lingerie campaign for Intimissimi after her messy breakup from David Harbour.

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March 23 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

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Lily Allen is living her best life as a single woman.

The “Smile” singer, 40, flaunted her lean physique in a racy lingerie campaign for Intimissimi.

Allen serves as the new face of the brand and kicked off the partnership with a series of sultry snaps.

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Image of Lily Allen is the new face of Intimissimi.
Source: Courtesy of Intimissimi/Mega

Lily Allen is the new face of Intimissimi.

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In one photo, the musician stripped down to a purple lace bra with matching silk panties, paired with an off-white button down. Allen lay seductively on a couch as she mugged for her camera, with her black hair styled in a voluminous updo.

The artist later changed into a matching black lace bra and underwear with a robe. She lounged on bed sheets as she pretended to talk on an old-school telephone.

Allen also flaunted her long legs in a luxe, white satin robe, along with a barely-there black slip dress. The entire campaign took place inside of a home, whether in the bedroom, bathroom or living room.

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Image of Lily Allen stripped down to s--- lingerie.
Source: Courtesy of Intimissimi/Mega

Lily Allen stripped down to s--- lingerie.

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Allen gushed about Intimissimi in a statement about the collaboration.

“I’ve always been in love with Italy and the Italian dedication to elegance and style. Intimissimi isn’t just a label, it’s a staple of Italian fashion and I was thrilled to be asked to be the brand’s ambassador,” she expressed.

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Image of Lily Allen posed provocatively on a bed.
Source: Courtesy of Intimissimi/Mega

Lily Allen posed provocatively on a bed.

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Allen continued, “They truly treat every piece as special. My absolute favourite style is an underwired bra with a sheer cup; I love the structure and support of a comfortable wire for a busy day but that sheer finish is my true non-negotiable.”

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Image of Lily Allen is reportedly single.
Source: Courtesy of Intimissimi/Mega

Lily Allen is reportedly single.

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Chief Executive Officer of Intimissimi Global Matteo Veronesi was equally enthusiastic about the partnership.

“Welcoming Lily Allen into the Intimissimi family is a proud moment for us,” he said. “Intimissimi has always been defined by Italian soul and craftsmanship but to truly speak to our British community, we wanted a voice that was authentic and unapologetic. Lily embodies that perfect blend of sophisticated grace and bold, London energy. She doesn’t just wear the collection; she brings her own unique, honest perspective to it, which is exactly how we believe lingerie should be experienced.”

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Image of Lily Allen split from David Harbour in 2025.
Source: Courtesy of Intimissimi/Mega

Lily Allen split from David Harbour in 2025.

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Allen’s risqué new campaign comes over a year after she split from husband David Harbour after four years of marriage. News broke of the split in February 2025 amid rumors that the Stranger Things star cheated on his wife. Allen reportedly found out Harbour had a secret Raya account so that he could date around.

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Image of David Harbour allegedly cheated on Lily Allen.
Source: Courtesy of Intimissimi/Mega

David Harbour allegedly cheated on Lily Allen.

On January 5, a source claimed: "Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing."

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