Lily Allen's Next Revenge Record Set to Be #MeToo-Style Takedown of Music Bosses
Feb. 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Lily Allen is gearing up to release what sources tell OK! will be a searing second revenge album – this time aimed not at a former partner but at powerful figures in the music industry she says mistreated her early in her career.
Allen, 40, is riding high after the success of West End Girl, her most recent record, which charted the emotional collapse of her marriage to actor David Harbour, 50.
Now, insiders say she is pushing to finally release an album written five years ago documenting her experiences with music executives – saying it is a long-delayed #MeToo-style reckoning for them.
According to a source familiar with the project, there is growing momentum behind the album's release.
"There's a genuine buzz building around this album finally being released," the insider added. "Lily is the one pushing it forward and making it happen. She's acutely aware of her cultural position right now and feels this is the point where her voice will really land."
The source suggested the timing is intentional, pointing to how West End Girl landed as Harbour returned to the spotlight with Stranger Things.
They added: "Lily showed with her last release that she has a sharp instinct for timing. If this album is released, it won't be cautious or softened. Lily has a lot to get off her chest about how she was treated when she was younger and didn't have the power she has now."
Insiders also say the unreleased material reflects years of difficult encounters behind the scenes.
"There's a huge amount she could draw from," one source said. "Lily had a genuinely difficult time navigating the industry, and when she was young, there were powerful figures around her who exploited the imbalance rather than protecting her."
- Lizzo Insists She Wasn't 'Hiding' or 'Silenced' After Dancers Filed Harassment Lawsuit: 'I Was Just in the Middle of a Gap Year'
- Kesha Reveals How Being Embroiled in Dr. Luke Lawsuit Took 'Away' Her 'Power'
- Kesha Wants to 'Dismantle' the Music Industry After Stressful Battle With Dr. Luke: They 'Should Be F------ Terrified of Me'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Those close to the project added the aim is not nostalgia but confrontation, reframing old experiences through a present-day lens.
On "West End Girl," Allen alluded to infidelity in her marriage to Harbour and reflected on how that relationship reshaped her understanding of her first marriage to builder Sam Cooper.
She said: "(I've learned there are no) baddies and goodies in a marriage but, having done things that were not very nice in my first marriage, I have a better idea now of the pain I may have inflicted. I've learned how horrible it is to be on the receiving end of that."
She has also spoken candidly about the toll divorce has taken on her personal life and sense of trust.
Allen said: "It's just sort of devastating, really. It keeps you up at night and costs a huge amount of money and just goes on and on and on."
She also said: "And I hate feeling like I can't trust anyone. But there's something about dealing with an ex-partner and lawyers that creates an environment of feeling like you can't trust anybody or anything."
Sources say that emotional honesty now extends beyond her romantic history.
One insider added: "At its core, this new record will confront issues of power, control and enforced silence. Lily believes she kept quiet for years because that was the unspoken expectation placed on her by the industry. Now that she's established and successful, she no longer feels any obligation to shield the people involved."
Whether the record's release will spark wider conversations about accountability in the music business remains to be seen, but those close to Allen say she is determined to bring it out.
"Lily is very clear about her worth at this point in her career," one friend said. "If there was ever a moment for her to take ownership of these stories and tell them the way she wants, it's now."