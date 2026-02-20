EXCLUSIVE Lily Allen's Next Revenge Record Set to Be #MeToo-Style Takedown of Music Bosses Source: MEGA Lily Allen is reportedly creating a second revenge album about powerful figures in the music industry. Aaron Tinney Feb. 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

According to a source familiar with the project, there is growing momentum behind the album's release. "There's a genuine buzz building around this album finally being released," the insider added. "Lily is the one pushing it forward and making it happen. She's acutely aware of her cultural position right now and feels this is the point where her voice will really land." The source suggested the timing is intentional, pointing to how West End Girl landed as Harbour returned to the spotlight with Stranger Things.

Source: MEGA Lily Allen's 'West End Girl' charted the collapse of her marriage to David Harbour.

They added: "Lily showed with her last release that she has a sharp instinct for timing. If this album is released, it won't be cautious or softened. Lily has a lot to get off her chest about how she was treated when she was younger and didn't have the power she has now." Insiders also say the unreleased material reflects years of difficult encounters behind the scenes. "There's a huge amount she could draw from," one source said. "Lily had a genuinely difficult time navigating the industry, and when she was young, there were powerful figures around her who exploited the imbalance rather than protecting her."

Source: MEGA Lily Allen allegedly had a difficult time navigating the music industry.

Those close to the project added the aim is not nostalgia but confrontation, reframing old experiences through a present-day lens. On "West End Girl," Allen alluded to infidelity in her marriage to Harbour and reflected on how that relationship reshaped her understanding of her first marriage to builder Sam Cooper. She said: "(I've learned there are no) baddies and goodies in a marriage but, having done things that were not very nice in my first marriage, I have a better idea now of the pain I may have inflicted. I've learned how horrible it is to be on the receiving end of that." She has also spoken candidly about the toll divorce has taken on her personal life and sense of trust. Allen said: "It's just sort of devastating, really. It keeps you up at night and costs a huge amount of money and just goes on and on and on."

Source: MEGA Lili Allen reportedly alluded to infidelity in her marriage to David Harbour.

She also said: "And I hate feeling like I can't trust anyone. But there's something about dealing with an ex-partner and lawyers that creates an environment of feeling like you can't trust anybody or anything." Sources say that emotional honesty now extends beyond her romantic history. One insider added: "At its core, this new record will confront issues of power, control and enforced silence. Lily believes she kept quiet for years because that was the unspoken expectation placed on her by the industry. Now that she's established and successful, she no longer feels any obligation to shield the people involved."

Source: MEGA Lily Allen's reported new record will confront new issues of power.