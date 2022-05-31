Lily-Rose Depp Celebrates 23rd Birthday As Her Father's Trial Comes To An End — Photos

Throughout the trial, Lily-Rose has stayed quiet about the trial — something fans didn't like.

“You post your t * t s more than your own dad, what a wreck,” one person wrote, while another added, “Please support your father. Regardless of YOUR relationship with him you know that Amber is NOT THE VICTIM. Support him please, speak up!!!!”

“Not a single pic of your dad! What kind of human being are u!?” a third person exclaimed.

But some stuck up for Lily-Rose, writing, “Y’all harassing her over a man y’all have never met. Parasocial relationships are a disease. Y’all have no consideration that maybe all this is difficult for her, y’all feel entitled to her time & energy. It’s sick.”