Lily-Rose Depp Gushes She's 'Super Excited' About Dad Johnny Depp's Hollywood Comeback
This year's Cannes Film Festival was a family affair for Lily-Rose Depp.
Not only did the star's upcoming HBO series The Idol premiere, but her father, Johnny Depp, received a seven-minute standing ovation after his new flick Jeanne du Barry debuted.
"I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited," the blonde beauty declared to a reporter at the festival. "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."
It's been rare for Lily-Rose, 23, to comment on her dad, especially when he disappeared from the spotlight after ex-wife Amber Heard painted him as an abuser.
The Pirates of the Caribbean scene-stealer, 59, responded by filing a defamation lawsuit, which infamously took place last summer. After spurring dozens of headlines, the actor came out victorious over the mom-of-one, but Johnny's two kids — whom he shares with ex Vanessa Paradis — refrained from discussing the situation.
"When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," Lily-Rose explained in an interview several months after the trial wrapped.
"I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever," she continued. "And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."
- Lily-Rose Depp Reveals Why She's Chosen To Stay Silent On Father Johnny Depp's Trial Against Amber Heard: 'I'm Not Here To Answer For Anybody'
- Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Stuns In NSFW Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd
- Lily-Rose Depp Celebrates 23rd Birthday As Her Father's Trial Comes To An End — Photos
The model is doing just that, as The Idol — which premieres on Sunday, June 4— is her first starring TV role.
The series is receiving lukewarm reviews due to its explicit nature, but the famous offspring defended the raunchy material, which was created by Sam Levinson, a director who's faced multiple controversies over the past few years
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Jocelyn is a born and bred performer — and I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life," Lily-Rose shared of her character while at the film festival. "The way that she dresses, for example, is her trying to tell you something all the time... or express herself in some kind of way."
"I also think that the occasional bareness of the character physically mirrors the bareness that we get to see emotionally in her," added the star. "I was given the privilege of being really involved in the creation of this character and the ins and outs of how she expresses herself."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Lily-Rose about her father.