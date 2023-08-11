Linda Evangelista Still Gets Botox Even Though CoolSculpting Disaster Left Her 'Brutally Disfigured' and 'Unrecognizable'

Her confession came about in her cover interview with Vogue, where herself and other models of the '90s — such as Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford — discussed aging as a women in the spotlight.

"I don’t mind and I never did mind aging, aging gets us to where we want to be, and that’s for me a long life," Evangelista claimed, then confessing she still gets treatments to look younger.

"[Makeup artist] Kevyn Aucoin was so afraid of wrinkles and he never got them. I want wrinkles — but I Botox my forehead so I am a hypocrite — but I want to grow old," she shared.