Linda Evangelista Still Gets Botox Even Though CoolSculpting Disaster Left Her 'Brutally Disfigured' and 'Unrecognizable'

Aug. 11 2023, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

It looks like Linda Evangelista won't be giving up her beauty regimens!

Though the model won a $50 million settlement after non-invasive CoolSculpting procedures on her body and jaw left her "deformed," the mom-of-one admitted she still gets Botox treatments.

Her confession came about in her cover interview with Vogue, where herself and other models of the '90s — such as Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford — discussed aging as a women in the spotlight.

"I don’t mind and I never did mind aging, aging gets us to where we want to be, and that’s for me a long life," Evangelista claimed, then confessing she still gets treatments to look younger.

"[Makeup artist] Kevyn Aucoin was so afraid of wrinkles and he never got them. I want wrinkles — but I Botox my forehead so I am a hypocrite — but I want to grow old," she shared.

Evangelista didn't touch on her CoolSculpting disaster in the interview, as it's likely something she wants to put behind her since she claimed the treatment left her "disfigured" — so much so, she went into hiding.

In 2021, five years after she got the work done, she opened up about the drama.

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," she said, explaining that instead of the tool melting away her fat cells, it increased them, leaving her "permanently deformed."

The star said she developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, a risk she was not made aware of before she had the procedure.

The side effects left her looking "unrecognizable" and "destroyed" her livelihood, she said.

Evangelista also spilled that it sent her "into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lower depths of self-loathing," all of which caused her to "become a recluse."

The fashion icon expressed she filed the lawsuit so she could move forward and "rid myself of my shame ... I'm so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer."

