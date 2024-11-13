'Liberated' Singer Lindsay Ell Says She's Finally Writing Music 'That Feels Like Me': 'I Couldn't Be More Proud of It'

Lindsay Ell is living her best life now that her new EP, Love Myself, was released on October 25.

First, the country star released "Story I Tell Myself" on Friday, October 4, bringing in a new chapter under her new label.

"The past couple of years have been a whole 180 of just how I've approached my creativity, how I approach my writing and my music. I think I was living for so long in a world where I felt like I had to confine to the rules of a format in order to be successful. That's no grounds for an artist or a songwriter to create and speak from a place of authenticity and to connect with people. Instead of focusing on myself, I was like, 'I'm just going to write music that feels like me,'" the 35-year-old exclusively tells OK!.