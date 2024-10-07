Cassadee Pope Says Writing Her Latest Album Was a 'Freeing Process' After Leaving Country Music: 'I Am Much Happier'

Cassadee Pope left country music in 2022, and she's never felt better, especially after releasing her latest album, Hereditary.

"It was a very freeing process. Even during the making of the album, I didn't really have management directing me. On the creative side, it was just me and my friends writing and making music. It felt freeing, and it felt low stakes because I'm at the point where I'm just having fun, and I want that to be the focus," the 35-year-old who is currently opening for multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock band, Marianas Trench, exclusively told OK! prior to her Friday, September 27, show at Irving Plaza.

"It really has translated and people are hearing that in my music and seeing themselves in it," she added. "It feels really authentic."