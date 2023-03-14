Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Actress Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Bader Shammas: 'We Are Blessed & Excited!'
Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mother!
The 36-year-old revealed she and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting their first child after tying the knot last year.
"We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," Lohan expressed via Instagram on Tuesday, March 14.
"She is feeling great and she is thrilled," a representative for the stunning celebrity confirmed to a news publication shortly after Lohan announced she was pregnant.
The Freaky Friday actress's 12.4 million followers flooded the comments section of the post — which featured an adorable white baby onesie with the words "coming soon..." displayed across its center.
"This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" Lohan's Mean Girls costar Amanda Seyfried expressed, as Victorious alum Elizabeth Gillies exclaimed, "Congratulations!!!!"
Fans have been waiting patiently for Lohan to drop some surprising baby news, as close pals of the award-winning actress have not kept her motherly desires much of a secret.
"Lindsay and Bader have obviously talked about starting a family and it is something that they both want," a friend of the couple confessed to Hollywood Life in August 2022. Lohan announced she and her husband were engaged in November 2021 after two years of dating.
"Lindsay is finally at a place in her life where she can raise a baby. She wanted a baby before she had met Bader and she has talked openly about wanting to adopt. Lindsay has so much love to give, but right now, that isn’t her top priority. She is focused on her career and enjoying life with the love of her life," Lohan's pal continued.
While this won't be the Falling for Christmas actress' mom Dina Lohan's first grandchild, the television personality has previously opened up about how excited she was for her daughter to have a child of her own.
“Dina wants a little Lindsay running around. Dina adores being a grandma, she spoils Michael’s daughter like crazy, but that hasn’t stopped her from pushing Lindsay to get going on giving her more. Dina is so happy that Lindsay has found such a great husband and has such a solid healthy relationship. She’s seen her through all the ups and downs of past relationships so it’s truly the biggest relief in the world that she’s finally found her perfect match," the insider additionally spilled last summer.
Lohan surprised fans with a confirmation that she and Shammas had exchanged vows via a sweet Instagram post in July 2022.
"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖," the beloved actress expressed at the time.
Page Six spoke to a rep for Lohan after her pregnancy announcement.