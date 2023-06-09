Lindsay Lohan Is Thriving While Pregnant: See Photos of Her Growing Baby Bump
Lindsay Lohan is providing fans with perhaps the most-anticipated pregnancy of 2023.
"We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," The Parent Trap star announced on Tuesday, March 14, via Instagram, informing her followers that she and her husband, Bader Shammas, were welcoming their first child together alongside a photo of a white baby onesie with the text "coming soon..." stated across it.
Since then, Lohan has been keeping her supporters up to date with frequent photos of her adorable baby bump.
Keep scrolling to see Lindsay Lohan's growing belly!
During an interview published on Thursday, June 8, the 36-year-old recalled the moment she told her husband she was pregnant.
"It was so unexciting," Lohan confessed with a laugh, explaining how she took a pregnancy test in the bathroom of her home in Dubai and it quickly turned positive.
"I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, 'Guess what?' He goes, 'We are?'" she stated — and that was that!
Throughout her pregnancy journey, Lohan has admittedly been the happiest she has ever been.
"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," noted the Mean Girls actress — who tied the knot with Shammas last year.
While Lohan is thrilled to welcome her child, she inevitably feels some nervousness doing so in the spotlight and amidst her ongoing career.
"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,'" Lohan explained about how she asked her Freaky Friday costar — who was her character's mother in the hit 2003 movie — for advice.
Aside from anticipation toward what's to come once the baby actually arrives, Lohan has been dealing with an excessive amount of emotion lately.
The Just My Luck star hasn't been able to stop shedding "happy tears" as of recent. "That's just who I am," she said. "Though now, it’s probably baby emotion."
"It’s overwhelming," Lohan concluded, adding, "in a good way."
Allure interviewed Lohan for a recent cover story.