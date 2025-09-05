Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Motherhood: Everything She's Said

Lindsay Lohan has embraced the challenges and triumphs of motherhood since welcoming her son, Luai, with husband Bader Shammas, in July 2023.

In a heartfelt reflection, Lindsay Lohan, who welcomed son Luai with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023, revealed how becoming a mom has reshaped her outlook on her acting career.

"It's a learning process – I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it," Lohan told E! News in March 2024.

She explained that she aspires to take on projects her son can eventually enjoy, sharing, "I want to do things that my son can see. But I also want to do things that inspire me."

Lohan is grateful for Luai's young age, which allows her to take him everywhere, including to film sets.

"He is everywhere with me because I don't want to leave him," she said. "But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."

Here's what Lohan has recently shared about her journey into motherhood: