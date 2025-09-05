Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Motherhood: Everything She's Said
In a heartfelt reflection, Lindsay Lohan, who welcomed son Luai with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023, revealed how becoming a mom has reshaped her outlook on her acting career.
"It's a learning process – I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it," Lohan told E! News in March 2024.
She explained that she aspires to take on projects her son can eventually enjoy, sharing, "I want to do things that my son can see. But I also want to do things that inspire me."
Lohan is grateful for Luai's young age, which allows her to take him everywhere, including to film sets.
"He is everywhere with me because I don't want to leave him," she said. "But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."
Here's what Lohan has recently shared about her journey into motherhood:
Seeking Guidance
Ahead of Luai's birth, Lohan turned to actress Jamie Lee Curtis for advice.
"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,'" Lohan recalled during a June 2023 interview with Allure.
The Ultimate Joy
In August 2023, Lohan reflected on her postpartum journey, expressing her pride in her body.
"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote on Instagram. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."
Aiming to Be a 'Cool' Mom
When asked if she considers herself a "cool mom," Lohan responded positively at the Mean Girls premiere in January 2024. "I hope so," she said.
Heightened Awareness
Motherhood has made Lohan more selective about her acting projects.
"It's a learning process – I'm having a different go at it," she reiterated to E! News in March 2024. "Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."
Quality Time Outdoors
Lohan enjoys spending time with her son.
"Right now [Luai] just loves being outside and taking walks, so I just try to get him outside as much as I can because he loves looking around," she told People in a March 2024 interview.
Dreaming of More Kids
When asked about expanding her family, Lohan's excitement was palpable.
"Yes, of course! I do. Yes," she exclaimed during an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna in March 2024. "I would love to have more. I want my son to have that same experience."
Emotional Moments
A recent viewing of The Parent Trap sparked an emotional moment for Lohan.
"I started crying because I'm like, he doesn't even know that's Mommy yet," she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in March 2024.
Career Shift
By July, Lohan noticed Luai becoming more aware of her acting career.
"Actually, this morning, he was with my in-laws and my husband and I was doing Good Morning America. He was like, 'Mommy! Come out! Mommy!'" she recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Now that he's getting older and more aware, I'm getting kinda scared. I don't want him to get confused."