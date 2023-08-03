Lindsay Lohan Fans Gush Over Her Postpartum Body Weeks After the Birth of Her Son Luai: 'You're Glowing'
She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!
On Wednesday, August 2, Lindsay Lohan shared her first photo on Instagram since giving birth to her and husband Badar Shammas' son, Luai.
The redheaded beauty uploaded a mirror selfie wearing a light blue tank top and some gray boyshorts to show off her post birth belly as she soft smiled for the camera.
"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom," she captioned the snap, referencing a quote from Mean Girls.
In response, fans gushed over how great the star appeared so soon after welcoming her pride and joy.
"You've never looked more beautiful," one person penned, while another added, "You're glowing! Let me know if you need a sitter!"
"How did you manage to make these look so cute!" a third raved of the underwear the celeb was promoting, while a fourth said, "You look so fit and healthy and gorgeous! Awwwww that little man had made you even more beautiful ❤️."
A fifth commented, "You are PERFECTION no matter what body size you are Lindsay, I LOVE & ADORE you so much Lindsay."
As OK! previously reported, on July 17, Lohan's rep confirmed she had delivered her child, however, the specific date of birth was not disclosed.
"The family is over the moon in love," the spokesperson said, adding that the baby was born in Dubai, where Lohan and Shammas live.
The actress' father, Michael Lohan, also released a statement about the addition to the family.
"All I can say is I'm so so happy for Lindsay and Bader! They will be amazing parents," the patriarch spilled. "We are all truly blessed in so many ways!"
"Michael has a little girl so this is the first little boy in the family and it's just wonderful," he continued, referring to son Michael Lohan Jr.'s daughter Isabel, 2.
"Everything went great with Lindsay, absolutely amazing and the delivery went really smooth," he reassured.