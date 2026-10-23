Lindsey Graham's Alleged Male Escort Says Senator 'Really Liked to Be Degraded'

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A man claiming to have been a male escort for the late Senator Lindsey Graham has made allegations about the politician's private life in a newly released documentary. The man, identified only as Cory, is one of the three individuals featured in The CLOSETocracy, a documentary released by The Young Turks on October 22. The men allege they had paid sexual encounters with the former South Carolina senator, though their accounts have not been independently verified.

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Alleged Escort Claims Lindsey Graham 'Liked to Be Degraded'

Source: MEGA Lindsey Graham served as a U.S. senator from South Carolina until his death in July.

Cory recalled allegedly being picked up in a black SUV and taken to a Washington, D.C., hotel for an overnight encounter with a client. He described the man as having a pronounced Southern accent and claimed the client expressed specific preferences during their meeting. According to Cory, the man "really liked to be degraded, the more degrading the better." "Before I could even say, 'Let's do this,' he's already touching on me," Cory alleged. The man claimed he didn't initially know his client's identity. However, Cory said he recognized him on television approximately one or two months later. "It's the guy from the hotel," he recalled thinking after seeing Graham's name appear on the screen.

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Three Men Make Allegations Against Lindsey Graham

Source: MEGA A man identified as Cory claimed he recognized Lindsey Graham on television after an alleged encounter at a Washington, D.C., hotel.

Cory's account is one of three featured in the 33-minute documentary, which examines Graham's alleged private conduct alongside his political record. Another man, identified as Jesse, also claimed to have had a paid sexual encounter with the senator. "I am Jesse, and I had s-- with Lindsey Graham," he stated in the documentary. Jesse alleged that he met Graham at the Beacon Hotel in Washington D.C., after a friend suggested he begin working as an escort. He claimed Graham did not use his real name during their encounter.

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One Man Claims He Was 17 During Alleged Encounter

Source: MEGA Another documentary participant, identified as Kelvin, alleged he was 17 during an encounter with Graham in 2001.

A third individual, identified as Kelvin, made an allegation involving an encounter that he said occurred when he was underage. "My name is Kelvin, and I had s-- with Lindsey Graham when I was 17," he stated. Kelvin alleged that Graham contacted him through an escort website and invited him to a property in Sedona, Ariz., in July 2001. He claimed the politician questioned his age during the encounter, while Kelvin maintained that he was 18. Kelvin also alleged that he suspected he was being recorded after noticing a blinking red light. No recording substantiating that allegation has been publicly verified.

Lindsey Graham's Family Responds to Documentary Allegations

Source: MEGA Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham, declined to address the allegations.