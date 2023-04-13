Lindsie Chrisley Drags Abby Lee Miller Over Remarks About Imprisoned Dad Todd: 'She Should Know Better'
Lindsie Chrisley didn't take kindly to Abby Lee Miller chiming in about Todd Chrisley's prison sentence.
On the latest episode of her "Southern Tea" podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star detailed the Dance Moms alum's own criminal history, pointing out she's had her own fraud case, before shaming her for speaking publicly about her dad's imprisonment.
"I don't mean this in a petty way and it's probably going to come across a little petty, but what she did in my opinion was very inappropriate," said Lindsie on her podcast episode. "She aired what she claimed was private communications with my dad ... it's a betrayal. ... She should know better. I don't believe she would have been brazen enough to do this if my dad hadn't been incarcerated."
The reality star, 33, suggested that Abby Lee, 57, use her platform for better things before encouraging her to "have some dignity."
"She knows as well as her team that everything on my family is currently being reported. Frankly, if someone in my family farted, it would be reported ... she wanted to gain press for her project," Lindsie pointed out. "I can assure you there's no concern over towels or soap. I'd like to encourage her to give back to her community ... thirsty for headlines."
The daughter of Todd and Teresa Terry concluded, "for what it's worth, I didn't like her on Dance Moms anyway. That's me just being petty spaghetti."
While talking to a news outlet late last month, Abby Lee said Todd and Julie Chrisley may have trouble adjusting to their life behind bars after they were sentenced to a combined 19-years for fraud and tax evasion.
"He's very bougie," Abby Lee said of Todd. "He is not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels."
Todd and Julie were sentenced in November 2022, almost six months after they were found guilty.
Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation, while Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.
Entertainment Tonight reported on Lindsie's reaction to Abby Lee's remarks.