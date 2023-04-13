Lindsie Chrisley Drags Abby Lee Miller Over Remarks About Imprisoned Dad Todd: 'She Should Know Better'

"I don't mean this in a petty way and it's probably going to come across a little petty, but what she did in my opinion was very inappropriate," said Lindsie on her podcast episode. "She aired what she claimed was private communications with my dad ... it's a betrayal. ... She should know better. I don't believe she would have been brazen enough to do this if my dad hadn't been incarcerated."

The reality star, 33, suggested that Abby Lee, 57, use her platform for better things before encouraging her to "have some dignity."