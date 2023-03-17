OK Magazine
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She's 'Dating Someone' While Being A Guardian To Her Siblings During Todd & Julie's Prison Stay: 'It's Just A Package Deal'

Mar. 17 2023, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley's life is now a balancing act.

With her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chirlsey, behind bars for the next few years, and her brother Grayson, 16, and adopted sister/niece, Chloe, 10, in her care, the beauty queen has also taken on a new relationship, revealing she is currently "dating someone."

"Now I see single moms, like, 'How do you do it?'" she told Kaitlyn Bristowe during the Tuesday, March 14, appearance on the Bachelorette star's "Off The Vine" podcast. "And to them, it's just a package deal. 'You want to go to dinner? These two are coming along with.'"

"This is what you're getting into. Guess what? There's two kids, my parents aren't in the greatest place in the world right now. You know it all, 110 percent transparency. If you're in, you're in. If you're out, you're out," Chrisley said about dating as a new guardian.

The blonde beauty, who was previously engaged to Nic Kerdiles, said she planned on keeping her new romance "in a safe place until you know for sure" what the romance will turn into.

"And people are just hateful," she continued. "They're always gonna compare to the last person you were with. And I'm just like, 'You know what? Maybe I'm not quite ready to let you in on that.'"

The 25-year-old also got candid about the backlash she received over leaving her siblings for 48 hours to enjoy herself. "I'm like, 'They're taken care of,'" Chrisley lamented.

"I make sure that someone is with them at all times, and I'm sorry that for the first time in 40 days, I have done something for myself," she continued.

Chrisley has been vocal over the shock of her parents landing in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. "I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again," the reality star said.

"And I just saw the looks on my parents' faces and just everything, they were just in tears," she recalled. "We were not expecting that, we were like, 'There's no way.'"

