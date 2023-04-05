Lindsie Chrisley Insists Dad Todd Is In A 'Better Place' After Making 'Great Friends' In Prison
Living his best life? Todd Chrisley apparently carved out a nice life for himself behind bars, according to his daughter Lindsie Chrisley.
Lindsie offered an update on the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch's 12-year stint at a Florida prison for fraud and tax evasion in a clip from her PodcastOne "The Southern Tea" episode that was released Wednesday, April 5.
Talking to prison consultant Justin Paperny, who advised Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, Lindsie insisted her dad is “in such a better place.”
“His spirits are great,” she exclaimed on the Wednesday episode. “He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him.”
Lindsie shared that Todd has "made great friends," whom he talks about with her when they have a chance to connect.
Justin chimed in, noting the 54-year-old — who began his sentence in January — will “learn” from his fellow inmates. "He should be in better mood because reform has happened."
The consultant concluded, "more reform is coming."
Lindsie also reflected on the last time she saw her dad, sharing: “My last visit with my dad, I couldn’t stop telling him how great that he looked."
“He looks very very good," added Lindsie, whom Todd shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry. "I told him, I said, ‘Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.’ His nails aren’t completely bitten off.”
The Chrisley children have been open about how their family has been coping with their parents' imprisonment since they were convicted in June 2022 and sentenced later in November.
Just last month, Lindsie's half-sister Savannah recalled watching her parents hear their guilty verdict. “I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again,” she said on an episode of the “Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast.
“And I just saw the looks on my parents’ faces and just everything, they were just in tears," Savannah remembered. "We were not expecting that, we were like, ‘There’s no way.'”
Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. The matriarch is spending the next seven years at Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna.
