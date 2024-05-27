Lisa Hochstein Reveals the Entire 'RHOM' Cast Is 'Rallying Around' Alexia Nepola After Her Shocking Split: 'We Are There for Each Other'
Lisa Hochstein is putting the past behind her and partying it up!
After a dramatic Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami, the Bravo star has been having fun partnering with Smirnoff ICE to spread the fun vibes during F1 weekend, which took place earlier this month.
Hochstein chats exclusively with OK! about how she and her fellow cast members have been supporting Alexia Nepola after her shocking split from estranged husband, Todd Nepola, how she's looking back on the tumultuous last installment of the series and all things Smirnoff ICE.
"Because of what recently happened to Alexia, when someone's going through these things, any negative energy or anything this surpasses that," she says of letting any tension between her and the Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar founder go. "This is bigger than anything. I'm just not that person who holds a grudge forever. I'm in a better place."
Despite Nepola questioning how Hochstein was handling the aftermath of the end of her marriage to Lenny Hochstein, the Fly fragrance founder is turning the page to support her friend. "I reached out to Alexia. I've seen her. I've been with her. I'm trying to do everything I can. She's like a big sister to me. We've been friends for 13 years, real friends. We have our little spats, but we always kiss and makeup."
"All of the girls are really rallying around Alexia, which is really nice to see," she spills. "I can't speak on her behalf, I'm going to let her tell her story when she's ready, but we were just shocked. At the end of the day, we are there for each other when we're going through stuff because this group of women, no matter where we are in our lives, we at the end of the day are there for each other."
Moving beyond the mess of her own split from her estranged spouse, Hochstein is feeling better than has she has in a while. "I was very unhappy last year. I was angry," she explains.
"I feel like I am in a place of forgiveness. I'm healing and I really just don't want any more bad energy or fights with anybody. I just want to be in a positive, healthy mindset and place with my friends," the entrepreneur adds.
Hochstein was feeling especially good during Smirnoff ICE's SURPR-ICE for F1 Miami. "It was a perfect day, the girls looked stunning, they looked like Baywatch Supermodels. Everybody was excited to see them. The energy was high. The vibes were just amazing," she gushes.