Lisa Hochstein Reveals the Entire 'RHOM' Cast Is 'Rallying Around' Alexia Nepola After Her Shocking Split: 'We Are There for Each Other'

Despite Nepola questioning how Hochstein was handling the aftermath of the end of her marriage to Lenny Hochstein, the Fly fragrance founder is turning the page to support her friend. "I reached out to Alexia. I've seen her. I've been with her. I'm trying to do everything I can. She's like a big sister to me. We've been friends for 13 years, real friends. We have our little spats, but we always kiss and makeup."

"All of the girls are really rallying around Alexia, which is really nice to see," she spills. "I can't speak on her behalf, I'm going to let her tell her story when she's ready, but we were just shocked. At the end of the day, we are there for each other when we're going through stuff because this group of women, no matter where we are in our lives, we at the end of the day are there for each other."