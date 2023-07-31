Lenny Hochstein Dragged by 'RHOM' Fans for Getting Engaged While Still Legally Married to Estranged Wife Lisa: 'Tackiest Announcement'
Bravo fans are not letting up on the Lenny Hochstein shade.
After Lisa Hochstein's estranged husband announced his engagement to girlfriend Katharina Mazepa on Saturday, July 29, despite still legally being married to The Real Housewives of Miami star, viewers slammed the plastic surgeon for his lack of compassion toward the mother of his children.
"That proposal looked like a daddy daughter dance," one fan commented under an Instagram fan account that displayed photos of the proposal. "Tackiest engagement announcement I've ever seen and the wardrobe was the least of it," a second person said.
"MENTION IT ALLLLLLLL LISA!!! God I hope she takes him for everything in the divorce," a third user added, while another wrote, "Getting engaged BEFORE finalizing your divorce is CRAZY and shows that all is not well in your decision making and moving on."
"He's not a good person, Lisa!!! Forget him and move on with your life❤️," an additional fan noted.
Luckily, the Bravo star actually has moved on with boyfriend Jody Glidden — whom she was on a romantic Paris vacation with when the news broke about her ex.
"Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement," Lisa — who also shared photos from her and her CEO beau's adventures in France — clapped back via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 30.
- Lisa Hochstein's Ex-Mother-in-Law Bashes 'RHOM' Star After Estranged Husband Lenny Gets Engaged to New Woman
- Lisa Hochstein On Finding The 'Strength' To Get Through Difficult Season Of 'RHOM' Amid Divorce: 'I Kept On Telling My Story'
- 'RHOM' Stars Guerdy Abraira & Dr. Nicole Martin Felt 'Dismissed' By Larsa Pippen After Tensions Were Left 'Unresolved' At Reunion
Lisa and Lenny — who share son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3 — have been at each other's throats since the physician's extramarital affair was revealed last year.
As OK! previously reported, Lenny's mother, Marina Hochstein — who was previously supportive of the reality star — left a scathing comment under her son's engagement news that was clearly throwing shade at Lisa.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who [sic] love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations," she wrote in the comments section of her grown child's post.
Lisa — who married her estranged spouse in 2009 — hit back at Marina, writing on her Instagram Stories, "What a wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother. How disgusting."