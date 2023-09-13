Lisa Hochstein's Ex Accuses Reality Star of 'Virtually Emptying' $10 Million Miami Mansion: 'Malicious and Vengeful'
Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's divorce continues to get nastier.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the plastic surgeon filed a motion for contempt and enforcement against The Real Housewives of Miami star after accusing her of taking personal belongings from their multimillion-dollar mansion.
Per the motion, Lenny's team alleged the "Wife absolutely shocked Husband and his undersigned counsel by virtually emptying the 16,000 square-foot home of the desirable furniture and houseware and personal property and moving the furniture into her new 6,000 sq. ft. luxury apartment, or perhaps to a storage unit to deprive Husband of his property."
The medical physician alleged Lisa — whom he split from in May 2022 — breached their marital settlement agreement by taking the items from the property.
"Wife not only removed furnishings such as beds, dressers, tables, and chairs, but also removed everyday household items including kitchenware, cookware, and utensils and even pillows, blankets and bedsheets and duvets and comforters, along with pictures, picture frames, and even trash cans," the legal papers claimed.
Lenny continued to claim he was left to buy entirely new kitchen gadgets to cook for their two children, Logan, 7, and Elle, 3, before adding, "Wife does not cook for Minor Children and has relied upon dining out and food delivery as a means of providing nourishment and meals for Minor Children."
The medical professional went on to bash the Bravo star — whom he labeled "malicious" and "vengeful" — for allegedly "brazenly, reprehensibly, and shockingly" removing "virtually all" of the items from the home, leaving it in an “almost empty state devoid of desirous and custom furnishings and artwork.”
As OK! previously reported, tensions between Lenny and Lisa have only worsened after the 57-year-old recently got engaged to Katharina Mazepa. "Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement," the mother-of-two penned on Instagram following her ex's announcement.