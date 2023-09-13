Lisa Hochstein's Ex Accuses Reality Star of 'Virtually Emptying' $10 Million Miami Mansion: 'Malicious and Vengeful'

Per the motion, Lenny's team alleged the "Wife absolutely shocked Husband and his undersigned counsel by virtually emptying the 16,000 square-foot home of the desirable furniture and houseware and personal property and moving the furniture into her new 6,000 sq. ft. luxury apartment, or perhaps to a storage unit to deprive Husband of his property."

The medical physician alleged Lisa — whom he split from in May 2022 — breached their marital settlement agreement by taking the items from the property.