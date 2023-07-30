Lisa Hochstein's Ex-Mother-in-Law Bashes 'RHOM' Star After Estranged Husband Lenny Gets Engaged to New Woman
A toxic ex-mother-in-law?
On Saturday, July 29, Lisa Hochstein's soon-to-be ex-husband Lenny Hochstein uploaded a series of photos in celebration of his engagement to Katharina Mazepa. In congratulating the couple on their momentous milestone, Lenny's mother, Marina Hochstein shared a comment, which took a dig at The Real Housewives of Miami star.
"I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love [sic] and respect [sic] you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations," Marina penned.
In response to the targeted message, also on Saturday, July 29, Lisa took to her Instagram reposting an account that featured her family member's words along with a statement of her own.
"What a wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother. How disgusting," she fired back.
Just before, in a separate post, the mother-of-two bashed her estranged husband for his engagement as the former lovebirds filed for divorce in May 2022.
"Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement," she wrote in white lettering on top of a purple background, while seemingly alleging that her former beau was seeing Katharina when they were still together.
The duo has yet to finalize their divorce, however, that does not seem stop Lenny from perusing his relationship with Katharina.
On Lenny's upload announcing his impending nuptials with the model, fans blasted the plastic surgeon for his actions.
"Dude just divorced and now engaged within the year. Yikes," one person said, while a second joked, "True love! she is 27 and he is 57 and plastic surgeon! true love 😂😂😂."
"Wow !! That was quick …" a third noted, while a fourth commented, "You just got divorced and now you're going to make the same mistake??"
As OK! previously reported, Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa citing "irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties to the extent that their marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation," after 12 years of marriage.
"Both parents married each other with the full intent of starting a family and becoming parents together and they delight in being parents to their two children," the legal documents added, referring to kids, daughter Elle, 3, and son Logan, 7.