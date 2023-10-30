Lisa Kudrow May Adopt Matthew Perry's Dog After His Sudden Death: Source
Those closest to Matthew Perry are trying to come to terms with his sudden death.
Though the main cast of Friends has yet to comment on the tragedy, an insider claimed Lisa Kudrow may adopt the actor's dog.
While the 54-year-old star's autopsy is complete, the status of his death is listed as deferred since it could take weeks until the toxicology report is done.
"Although no one wants to believe it was medication — prescribed or not — of course that is a thought in their minds," the insider claimed. "They are thinking he must have taken something that did not mix with the warm water."
As OK! reported, the actor was found dead in his jacuzzi on Saturday, October 28. At the time, EMTs believed they were responding to a "water rescue" before finding Perry unresponsive.
No illegal drugs were present at the scene, though "authorities found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug in the house, another insider said.
His family released a statement shortly after his death was confirmed.
“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” they stated. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”
The death came as total shock to his pickleball coach, who had been practicing with the star earlier that day. Instructor Matt Manasse revealed Perry "seemed like he was in a really good place and a happy place" at the time.
"I'm just happy that, you know, if anything, he had a lot of fun and pleasure being on a pickleball court around people that he enjoyed because he gave us so much joy," he added.
"Pickleball I think was an outlet for him," Manasse continued. "It was something that he became obsessed with, and that was that was his new healthy addiction, and he loved it."
"He would bring other people to the court sometimes that were going through similar things and try to use pickleball to help them as well," Manasse explained. "He really had his heart always open and would always try to make everyone laugh, too. I feel lucky to know him."
Perry struggled with substance abuse for years, something he candidly dished on in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," he shared of why he wrote a book. "The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book."
Daily Mail reported on Kudrow possibly adopting Perry's dog.