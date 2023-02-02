Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Is 'Taking Charge' In 'The Whole Family Estate' As Drama Over Late Star's Will Heightens: Source

"Riley is taking charge and poised for a huge role in the whole family estate moving forward," said a source to a news outlet of the Zola actress. "She’s been front and center helping with the funeral arrangements, sitting down with Lisa Marie’s people to handle her will, the custody situation involving [Michael Lockwood], plus taking care of the twins and comforting [grandmother] Priscilla [Presley] and many others her mom left behind."

Riley, the daughter of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough — who also shared son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27 — seems to be the glue holding their family together during this heartbreaking time, and her efforts are not going unnoticed.