Lisa Marie Presley Owed $3 Million In Debt Prior To Her Shocking Death
Lisa Marie Presley was roughly $3 million in debt when she died on Thursday, January 12, including a whopping $1 million in taxes, according to reports from Radar.
Presley's exact income to debt ratio was a major focus of her drawn out divorce proceedings and years-long custody battle after ex-husband Michael Lockwood — she shares 13-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper with the musician — accused her of having more cash than she admitted to in court following their 2016 split.
Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, but after years of dodging pricey child support payments, Presley had been ordered to shell out $6,000 per month for the care of the former couple's twins citing severe debt and financial struggles as the reason.
She told the court she worked as an owner of Graceland — her father Elvis Presley's gorgeous Tennessee property and current tourist attraction — but that she only earned just over $4,300 per month before taxes. She also receives $95,000 per month from the King of Rock and Roll's estate.
Among her monthly expenses, Presley had stated she regularly paid: $23,000 in rent, $2,520 in utilities, $3,500 in health insurance and assorted healthcare, $5,000 for groceries and $3,000 on meals out of the home.
She also allegedly spent $10,000 monthly on her children's education, $5,000 on entertainment, $400 per month on clothing, $700 on car-related expenses, and $21,000 per month in paying off her various debts. Tacking on a mysterious $15,000 for "other" bills and assorted smaller payments, all of the 54-year-old's expenses added up to around $92,000 per month.
As OK! previously reported, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, January 12. Hours later, her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her only daughter had died.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the grieving mother said in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."
Presley will be buried near her father and late son, Benjamin, at Graceland.