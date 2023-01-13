OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > lisa marie presley
OK LogoNEWS

Lisa Marie Presley Owed $3 Million In Debt Prior To Her Shocking Death

lisa marie presley graceland buried
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 13 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Lisa Marie Presley was roughly $3 million in debt when she died on Thursday, January 12, including a whopping $1 million in taxes, according to reports from Radar.

Presley's exact income to debt ratio was a major focus of her drawn out divorce proceedings and years-long custody battle after ex-husband Michael Lockwood — she shares 13-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper with the musician — accused her of having more cash than she admitted to in court following their 2016 split.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa marie presleys ex michael lockwood requests new court date
Source: mega

Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, but after years of dodging pricey child support payments, Presley had been ordered to shell out $6,000 per month for the care of the former couple's twins citing severe debt and financial struggles as the reason.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S EX-HUSBAND MICHAEL LOCKWOOD BREAKS SILENCE ON SINGER'S 'VERY SAD' DEATH

She told the court she worked as an owner of Graceland — her father Elvis Presley's gorgeous Tennessee property and current tourist attraction — but that she only earned just over $4,300 per month before taxes. She also receives $95,000 per month from the King of Rock and Roll's estate.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa marie presley drowning in debt court documents
Source: mega

Among her monthly expenses, Presley had stated she regularly paid: $23,000 in rent, $2,520 in utilities, $3,500 in health insurance and assorted healthcare, $5,000 for groceries and $3,000 on meals out of the home.

She also allegedly spent $10,000 monthly on her children's education, $5,000 on entertainment, $400 per month on clothing, $700 on car-related expenses, and $21,000 per month in paying off her various debts. Tacking on a mysterious $15,000 for "other" bills and assorted smaller payments, all of the 54-year-old's expenses added up to around $92,000 per month.

MORE ON:
lisa marie presley
Article continues below advertisement
lisa marie presley appeared unsteady at golden globes
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, January 12. Hours later, her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her only daughter had died.

MICHAEL LOCKWOOD CLAIMS ESTRANGED EX LISA MARIE PRESLEY TRIED TO RUIN HIS REPUTATION WITH SCIENTOLOGY 'FAIR GAME' PRACTICES

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the grieving mother said in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Presley will be buried near her father and late son, Benjamin, at Graceland.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.