Lisa Marie Presley Owed $3 Million In Debt Prior To Her Shocking Death

Lisa Marie Presley was roughly $3 million in debt when she died on Thursday, January 12, including a whopping $1 million in taxes, according to reports from Radar.

Presley's exact income to debt ratio was a major focus of her drawn out divorce proceedings and years-long custody battle after ex-husband Michael Lockwood — she shares 13-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper with the musician — accused her of having more cash than she admitted to in court following their 2016 split.