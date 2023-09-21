Lisa Marie Presley's Estate Sued: Daughter Riley Keough Must Pay $2.85 Million to Avoid Lawsuit
Lisa Marie Presley's estate is being sued by Naussany Investments & Private Lending, LCC, claiming she failed to pay a $3.8 million loan that she took out in 2018.
The late singer used her ownership stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland as collateral.
According to the business, Lisa Marie — who passed away in January 2023 — agreed on a deal that said she had until May 2022 to pay off the loan, but after that March, they hadn't been able to get in touch with her despite their efforts.
The paperwork noted that the star also took out a $450K loan with them in 2016, but she paid the full amount back the following month.
The LLC is willing to drop the lawsuit if the estate pays 75 percent of the loan — $2.85 million — within 45 days. Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough, is currently the only trustee of the estate after a messy battle with grandmother Priscilla Presley.
As OK! reported, Lisa Marie's mother previously filed a petition in court questioning the "authenticity" of her late daughter's will.
Priscilla, 78, wanted to look into a 2016 change in her only child's will that removed Priscilla and the late musician's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees. The matriarch claimed she had no knowledge of the update until after Lisa Marie's sudden death.
"Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees," an insider told a news outlet. "Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say. Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in. It's a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment."
In May, Keough, 34, was named the sole trustee.
"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," said Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's attorney. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."
A few months later, Priscilla claimed there was never any drama surrounding the estate.
"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," she insisted. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms."
"That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing," she noted in August of the rumored feud.
The Daisy and the Six lead echoed that sentiment in an interview with Vanity Fair.
"Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy. She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. It's very important to her. He was the love of her life," she gushed, mentioning her late grandfather Elvis Presley. "Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy."
