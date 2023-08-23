OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Priscilla Presley
OK LogoNEWS

Priscilla Presley Claims She Was Never Feuding With Granddaughter Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie's Estate: 'It Was All Publicity'

presley
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 23 2023, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Priscilla Presley is clearing up the rumors surrounding herself and granddaughter Riley Keough.

The former wife of Elvis Presley recent dished to a news outlet about her relationship with the Daisy Jones & the Six lead after Lisa Marie Presley tragically passed in January.

Article continues below advertisement
presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley passed away in January.

"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," Priscilla said of the singer's estate, which Riley became the sole executor of after her mom's death.

"Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms," the 78-year-old added.

Article continues below advertisement

"That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing," she said of the apparently exaggerated feud, which pitted Priscilla against Riley for control of Lisa Marie's large trust.

"In fact, I'm having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her," she concluded.

priscilla presleypg
Source: @priscillapresley/Instagram

Riley Keough was left as the sole executor of her mother's estate at the time of her death.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the duo eventually reached an agreement on the estate in May, which gave Lisa Marie's three daughters — Riley, as well as Harper and Finley Lockwood — 8/9 of the trust, while the remaining 1/9 will be granted to Lisa Marie's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi. Priscilla will serve as trustee of the sub-trust for her son.

Riley also recently addressed the supposed drama between herself and her grandmother with Vanity Fair.

MORE ON:
Priscilla Presley
presley
Source: MEGA

Riley Keough recently welcomed her first daughter, Tulepo, with husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

Article continues below advertisement

"Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy," the Zola alum began. "She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. It's very important to her. He was the love of her life."

"Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy," she continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives," the 34-year-old noted. "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated."

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Priscilla's comments.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.