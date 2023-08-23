Priscilla Presley Claims She Was Never Feuding With Granddaughter Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie's Estate: 'It Was All Publicity'
Priscilla Presley is clearing up the rumors surrounding herself and granddaughter Riley Keough.
The former wife of Elvis Presley recent dished to a news outlet about her relationship with the Daisy Jones & the Six lead after Lisa Marie Presley tragically passed in January.
"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," Priscilla said of the singer's estate, which Riley became the sole executor of after her mom's death.
"Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms," the 78-year-old added.
"That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing," she said of the apparently exaggerated feud, which pitted Priscilla against Riley for control of Lisa Marie's large trust.
"In fact, I'm having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her," she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the duo eventually reached an agreement on the estate in May, which gave Lisa Marie's three daughters — Riley, as well as Harper and Finley Lockwood — 8/9 of the trust, while the remaining 1/9 will be granted to Lisa Marie's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi. Priscilla will serve as trustee of the sub-trust for her son.
Riley also recently addressed the supposed drama between herself and her grandmother with Vanity Fair.
"Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy," the Zola alum began. "She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. It's very important to her. He was the love of her life."
"Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy," she continued.
"When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives," the 34-year-old noted. "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated."
The Hollywood Reporter reported on Priscilla's comments.