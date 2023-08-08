Riley Keough Recalls Last Time She Saw Her Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Singer's Untimely Death

"The life she had was not easy, and the treachery she endured and the lack of real love and real friends.… She definitely had some great friends and relationships in her life, but I don’t think she really ever had.… People were just coming for her since she was born — wanting something from her and not being totally authentic. She had to develop very thick skin," the 34-year-old dished, noting how Elvis' massive fame and fortune impacted her family years after he passed in 1977.

Riley continued to illustrate Lisa Marie's "very powerful presence," as she remembered her to be "extremely loving and extremely loyal and sort of a lioness — a fierce woman, and a really wonderful mother. I think that would be my summary because I’m her daughter. She was the best mom."