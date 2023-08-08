OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Riley Keough
OK LogoNEWS

Riley Keough Recalls Last Time She Saw Her Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Singer's Untimely Death

riley keough mother lisa marie presley saw death
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 8 2023, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Riley Keough has a sweet memory of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, to hold onto after the sole child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, tragically died on Thursday, January 12.

The Daisy Jones and the Six star saw her mom for the very last time at a party for the well-acclaimed Elvis movie just one day after the January 10 Golden Globes.

Article continues below advertisement
riley keough mother lisa marie presley saw death
Source: mega

"We had dinner. That was the last time I saw her. I remember thinking about how beautiful she looked, and that was my strongest memory of the dinner," Riley revealed during an interview for Vanity Fair's cover story published on Tuesday, August 8.

Less than 24 hours after the Wednesday, January 11 dinner, Lisa Marie tragically suffered full cardiac arrest inside of her Calabasas, Calif., home. The "Lights Out" singer was transported to the West Hills Hospital in Southern California, where she was later declared dead at the age of 54.

Article continues below advertisement
riley keough mother lisa marie presley saw death
Source: mega

While reflecting on life as the famous offspring of The King of Rock and Roll's only child, Riley admitted it "would take hours and hours to summarize" her late mom, who she described as "really one of a kind."

"She was just so unapologetically herself in every circumstance, and so strong," explained Riley — who welcomed her and husband Ben Smith-Peterson's daughter, Tupelo (Elvis' Mississippi birthplace), in August 2022 via surrogate.

MORE ON:
Riley Keough
Article continues below advertisement
riley keough mother lisa marie presley saw death
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"The life she had was not easy, and the treachery she endured and the lack of real love and real friends.… She definitely had some great friends and relationships in her life, but I don’t think she really ever had.… People were just coming for her since she was born — wanting something from her and not being totally authentic. She had to develop very thick skin," the 34-year-old dished, noting how Elvis' massive fame and fortune impacted her family years after he passed in 1977.

Riley continued to illustrate Lisa Marie's "very powerful presence," as she remembered her to be "extremely loving and extremely loyal and sort of a lioness — a fierce woman, and a really wonderful mother. I think that would be my summary because I’m her daughter. She was the best mom."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.