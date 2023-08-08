Riley Keough Recalls Last Time She Saw Her Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Singer's Untimely Death
Riley Keough has a sweet memory of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, to hold onto after the sole child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, tragically died on Thursday, January 12.
The Daisy Jones and the Six star saw her mom for the very last time at a party for the well-acclaimed Elvis movie just one day after the January 10 Golden Globes.
"We had dinner. That was the last time I saw her. I remember thinking about how beautiful she looked, and that was my strongest memory of the dinner," Riley revealed during an interview for Vanity Fair's cover story published on Tuesday, August 8.
Less than 24 hours after the Wednesday, January 11 dinner, Lisa Marie tragically suffered full cardiac arrest inside of her Calabasas, Calif., home. The "Lights Out" singer was transported to the West Hills Hospital in Southern California, where she was later declared dead at the age of 54.
While reflecting on life as the famous offspring of The King of Rock and Roll's only child, Riley admitted it "would take hours and hours to summarize" her late mom, who she described as "really one of a kind."
"She was just so unapologetically herself in every circumstance, and so strong," explained Riley — who welcomed her and husband Ben Smith-Peterson's daughter, Tupelo (Elvis' Mississippi birthplace), in August 2022 via surrogate.
"The life she had was not easy, and the treachery she endured and the lack of real love and real friends.… She definitely had some great friends and relationships in her life, but I don’t think she really ever had.… People were just coming for her since she was born — wanting something from her and not being totally authentic. She had to develop very thick skin," the 34-year-old dished, noting how Elvis' massive fame and fortune impacted her family years after he passed in 1977.
Riley continued to illustrate Lisa Marie's "very powerful presence," as she remembered her to be "extremely loving and extremely loyal and sort of a lioness — a fierce woman, and a really wonderful mother. I think that would be my summary because I’m her daughter. She was the best mom."