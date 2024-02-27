OK Magazine
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Settles Late Star's Unpaid $1.6 Million Loan Dispute

Source: mega
Feb. 27 2024

Riley Keough has settled one of her late mother's financial disputes.

Lisa Marie Presley — who died at age 54 in January 2023 — was being ordered by Barclays Bank to pay back the loan she took out when she bought a home in England in 2010.

Source: @rileykeough/instagram

Riley Keough became the administrator of Lisa Marie Presley's estate after her death.

The bank claimed she owed $1.6 million at the time of her death, but according to new documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Keough, 34, has informed the court that the situation has been resolved.

Keough, the administrator of her mother’s estate, previously filed a petition to claim the estate should not be responsible for the money since the statute of limitations ran out on the claims. The actress stated that the bank's deadline to file a lawsuit was January 2023, but they failed to do so by then.

Source: mega

Keough has settled one of her late mom's unpaid loan disputes.

After Presley's death — which was caused by a small bowel obstruction that occurred after bariatric surgery — rumors swirled that Elvis Presley's widow and Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, was battling it out with Keough to be the executor of the estate.

In the end, the position went to the Daisy Jones and the Six star, and Priscilla, 78, downplayed any family drama in follow-up interviews.

Source: mega

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her mother and three daughters.

"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," she stated. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms."

"That was all publicity," she insisted of the alleged tiff. "This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing."

Priscilla and Riley proved they were on good terms when they attended the 2024 Emmys together this past January.

At the awards show, Riley dished on her recent announcement that she's finishing the memoir her mom was writing before her death.

Source: mega

The actress and her grandmother are on good terms.

"She'd been working on it for, I want to say three or four years, and it’s just something I felt that I needed to do for her and help her complete that project," she spilled. "It’s very bittersweet and I am happy to do that for her. I feel honored to be able to help."

The actress admitted that reading her late mother's drafts was "extremely emotional and also very therapeutic."

"It makes me feel very close to her," she explained. "So it’s kind of, again, bittersweet and difficult but also really special."

Riley revealed the project via social media.

"I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her," she wrote in a post. "Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse and you can pre order it now with the link in my bio ❤️💕."

