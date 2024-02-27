Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Settles Late Star's Unpaid $1.6 Million Loan Dispute

The bank claimed she owed $1.6 million at the time of her death, but according to new documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Keough, 34, has informed the court that the situation has been resolved.

Keough, the administrator of her mother’s estate, previously filed a petition to claim the estate should not be responsible for the money since the statute of limitations ran out on the claims. The actress stated that the bank's deadline to file a lawsuit was January 2023, but they failed to do so by then.