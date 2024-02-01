Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Remember Lisa Marie on What Would've Been Her 56th Birthday
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley on what would have been her 56th birthday.
The late singer's mother, 78, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 1, to share a vintage photo of herself and her late daughter a year after her tragic passing.
"I miss you 'Yisa,'" Priscilla penned beside the sweet picture. "You would have been 56 today. Still young at heart and yet an old soul. Mom ♥️."
Lisa Marie's firstborn daughter also shared a touching post on Instagram that featured photos of Elvis Presley's only child in her younger years. "Happy Birthday mama 🫶," Keough, 34, wrote below the slew of pictures.
In January 2023, Lisa Marie tragically passed away at age 55 after suffering a small bowel obstruction after surgery.
"Listen, I think about her all day, all night. I miss my daughter very, very much, and it was a shock to all of us," Priscilla said in a 2023 interview. "But mostly for a mother, you know, who, when they lose their child, a lot is lost of them too."
"As a parent, we grieve; we can't believe it; we try to understand. You know, the thoughts of my daughter, I know she wasn't that happy. I know that when her son died, that was really when she just didn't want to be here," the matriarch continued of the 2020 self-inflicted death of Lisa Marie's child Benjamin Keough.
The Daisy Jones and the Six actress is keeping her mother's legacy alive by finishing writing the memoir she began before her death. "She'd been working on it for, I want to say three or four years, and it's just something I felt that I needed to do for her and help her complete that project," Riley explained in a recent interview.
"It's very bittersweet and I am happy to do that for her," added the mom-of-one. "I feel honored to be able to help. It makes me feel very close to her. So it's kind of, again, bittersweet and difficult but also really special."
However, Riley's journey to healing wasn't easy due to an intense legal battle with her grandmother over her mom's estate.
"Riley and Priscilla’s reunion is very new," a source claimed of the aftermath of their court debacle. "It has been months of fighting and hard feelings, and they are just working through all of that."
