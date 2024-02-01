Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Remember Lisa Marie on What Would've Been Her 56th Birthday

In January 2023, Lisa Marie tragically passed away at age 55 after suffering a small bowel obstruction after surgery.

"Listen, I think about her all day, all night. I miss my daughter very, very much, and it was a shock to all of us," Priscilla said in a 2023 interview. "But mostly for a mother, you know, who, when they lose their child, a lot is lost of them too."

"As a parent, we grieve; we can't believe it; we try to understand. You know, the thoughts of my daughter, I know she wasn't that happy. I know that when her son died, that was really when she just didn't want to be here," the matriarch continued of the 2020 self-inflicted death of Lisa Marie's child Benjamin Keough.