OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > lisa marie presley
OK LogoNEWS

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Remember Lisa Marie on What Would've Been Her 56th Birthday

priscillarileylisamarietributepp
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 1 2024, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley on what would have been her 56th birthday.

The late singer's mother, 78, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 1, to share a vintage photo of herself and her late daughter a year after her tragic passing.

Article continues below advertisement
priscillarileylisamarietribute
Source: Mega

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough remembered Lisa Marie Presley on what would have been her 56th birthday.

"I miss you 'Yisa,'" Priscilla penned beside the sweet picture. "You would have been 56 today. Still young at heart and yet an old soul. Mom ♥️."

Lisa Marie's firstborn daughter also shared a touching post on Instagram that featured photos of Elvis Presley's only child in her younger years. "Happy Birthday mama 🫶," Keough, 34, wrote below the slew of pictures.

Article continues below advertisement
priscillarileylisamarietribute
Source: Mega

Lisa Marie Presley passed away in January 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2023, Lisa Marie tragically passed away at age 55 after suffering a small bowel obstruction after surgery.

"Listen, I think about her all day, all night. I miss my daughter very, very much, and it was a shock to all of us," Priscilla said in a 2023 interview. "But mostly for a mother, you know, who, when they lose their child, a lot is lost of them too."

"As a parent, we grieve; we can't believe it; we try to understand. You know, the thoughts of my daughter, I know she wasn't that happy. I know that when her son died, that was really when she just didn't want to be here," the matriarch continued of the 2020 self-inflicted death of Lisa Marie's child Benjamin Keough.

Article continues below advertisement
priscillarileylisamarietribute
Source: Mega

Lisa Marie Presley's death was caused by small bowel obstruction.

MORE ON:
lisa marie presley
Article continues below advertisement

The Daisy Jones and the Six actress is keeping her mother's legacy alive by finishing writing the memoir she began before her death. "She'd been working on it for, I want to say three or four years, and it's just something I felt that I needed to do for her and help her complete that project," Riley explained in a recent interview.

"It's very bittersweet and I am happy to do that for her," added the mom-of-one. "I feel honored to be able to help. It makes me feel very close to her. So it's kind of, again, bittersweet and difficult but also really special."

Article continues below advertisement
priscillarileylisamarietribute
Source: Mega

Priscilla Presley admitted she thinks of Lisa Marie Presley 'all day' and 'all night.'

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

However, Riley's journey to healing wasn't easy due to an intense legal battle with her grandmother over her mom's estate.

"Riley and Priscilla’s reunion is very new," a source claimed of the aftermath of their court debacle. "It has been months of fighting and hard feelings, and they are just working through all of that."

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Priscilla.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.