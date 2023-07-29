Lisa Marie Presley's $4.6 Million Mansion Up for Sale After Tragic Death Linked to Weight Loss Surgery
Lisa Marie Presley's mansion is on the market.
According to a news outlet, the singer's home, where she lived until her tragic passing on January 12, was recently put up for sale by realtor and friend, Robb Friedman.
The daughter of the King of Rock and Roll, 54, was renting the property and planned to purchase it before her untimely death. The home has apparently been fully renovated and includes a theater, wine cellar and gym.
The 7,440-square-foot Calabasas mansion boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms along with an outdoor pool.
In 2020, the musician moved in with her twin daughters Finley and Harper, 14, and her ex-husband Danny Keough.
As OK! previously reported, the home went on the market shortly after the mother-of-four's autopsy, which released in mid-July, stated she passed from a "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," according to a report by the L.A. County Coroner.
Toxicology reports also divulged that oxycodone, Buprenorphine and traces of the antipsychotic drug Quetiapine were present in her blood.
The obstruction was believed to be "caused by adhesions that developed" due to bariatric surgery the star had in order to lose weight years before.
Following the announcement, friends were shocked to learn Presley had had a secret weight loss surgery.
"When did you ever see Lisa look as if she needed bariatric surgery?" a friend said of the late celeb. "She was not big at all. I don't know what kind of doctor would perform this surgery on her."
Former Scientologist and private investigator Jeffrey Augustine claimed Presley wanted to shed some pounds before she was in the spotlight for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie release.
"She went on a crash diet to lose 40 pounds before showing up with Baz for the Elvis movie. She was having financial problems, and she hoped the publicity from the film would bump up Elvis sales," Augustine said.
Augustine then claimed the "Lights Out" vocalist's relationship with her mother Priscilla Presley contributed to her health issues.
"It's well known that she and Priscilla didn't get along," he alleged. "In fact I think there was a real animosity there, and Lisa Marie resented living in her shadow as well as Elvis'. Lisa Marie always had issues with her weight."
