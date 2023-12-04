Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Admits He Doesn't Miss the Late Singer, Claims 'She Would Say Really Awful Things to Me'

"You're entitled to your opinion [about Lisa Marie]," the 36-year-old son of Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi told viewers watching his video. "I'm sure she was good to some. I have made peace. I'm not gonna to lie and say I miss her, but I'll say it’s strange."

When some fans shamed him for "trash-talking" his sister, the rocker replied, "I didn't talk trash, all I did was speak the truth."

"But sometimes I get egged on when people ask me questions and I just blurt out the first thing that comes to my mind," he continued. "It's not like I plan on it, just can't help myself."