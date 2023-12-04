Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Admits He Doesn't Miss the Late Singer, Claims 'She Would Say Really Awful Things to Me'
Family feud?
According to reports, Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, made a few shocking comments about his late sibling during a recent Instagram Live.
"You're entitled to your opinion [about Lisa Marie]," the 36-year-old son of Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi told viewers watching his video. "I'm sure she was good to some. I have made peace. I'm not gonna to lie and say I miss her, but I'll say it’s strange."
When some fans shamed him for "trash-talking" his sister, the rocker replied, "I didn't talk trash, all I did was speak the truth."
"But sometimes I get egged on when people ask me questions and I just blurt out the first thing that comes to my mind," he continued. "It's not like I plan on it, just can't help myself."
Navarone explained that some of his animosity stems from the way she behaved around him when she was alive. According to the musician, when Lisa Marie — who died at age 54 from small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery — would drink alcohol, "she'd decide to go off and tell you everything that's wrong with you and your life."
"It was pretty destructful [sic]," he stated. "I never got angry like that, I never said anything I didn't mean when I smoked pot, but she would say really awful things to me that kind of kept us from being close when she would drink."
Navarone's words are a far cry from what he originally shared a few days after she passed away in January.
"Big sister… I hope you are now at peace and happy with your dad and your son by your side," he wrote on social media, referring to her father, Elvis Presley, as well as her and ex-husband Danny Keough's late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.
- Priscilla Presley Determined To Keep Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Ex Michael Lockwood Away From Elvis' Fortune: Source
- 'Complete Garbage': Elvis Presley's Ex-Fiancée Tears Apart Claims That Singer Died by Suicide
- 10 of Diane Sawyer's Craziest Celebrity Interviews: Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and More
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, he did also address their rocky relationship.
"I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. Regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home," he concluded. "I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔."
He publicly touched on the tragedy again after her funeral, which took at Elvis' famed Graceland estate in Tennessee.
"Thank you all so much for the support. Truly grateful for all of you," the singer told his fans.
Express reported on Navarone's Instagram Live.