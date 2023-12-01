Lisa Marie Presley 'Didn't Like Being in the Public Eye,' Avoided Any 'Attention' Unlike Her Mother Priscilla, Says Riley Keough

"You have a grandmother who loves to be the master of ceremonies; she loves to be in the limelight, and she loves to be very welcoming," Weinshanker pointed out to the Logan Lucky actress. "And you had a mother who was exactly the opposite."

"I think, you know, everybody's different," Keough explained of the two. "[My mother] wasn't somebody who liked attention. She didn't like being in the public eye — which is a crazy situation that she was born into for somebody who doesn't like attention."