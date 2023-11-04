Riley Keough Is 'Still Grieving' Almost 1 Year After Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Death: She's 'Doing Her Best to Heal'
Riley Keough can only handle so much heartbreak.
As the first anniversary of her mother Lisa Marie Presley's death approaches, the pain hasn't seemed to get any easier for the 34-year-old actress.
"She’s still grieving," a source admitted to a news publication of Keough, as she lost her mom on Thursday, January, 12, after Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest inside of her Calabasas home.
"While the sadness will never go away, Riley’s doing her best to heal," the insider noted regarding the Daisy Jones & The Six star, who also laid her brother, Benjamin Keough, to rest in 2020 after he heartbreakingly committed suicide at the age of 27.
Lisa Marie's untimely death brought more than just sorrow to her family, as it created a bit of stress between Riley and The Girlfriend Experience actress' grandmother Priscilla Presley during a heated feud over the famous offspring of Elvis Presley's estate.
After a lengthy legal battle, Riley was ultimately declared the sole trustee of the late "Lights Out" singer's estate, with Lisa Marie and Michael Lockwood's 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, named as the sub-trusts, per the settlement terms.
Riley her little sisters were ordered to split 8/9 of the trust, while the remaining 1/9 was awarded to Lisa Marie's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi.
Though Priscilla's fight for her daughter's estate was unsuccessful, and reportedly caused tension between her and Riley, the duo is said to have "made amends with each other," according to the source.
"Their relationship is in a much better place today," the insider concluded.
Back in June, fans of the famous family were shocked to see Riley and Priscilla standing side by side, as they celebrated Harper and Finley finishing middle school.
"Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!! ❤️❤️," Priscilla gushed of the twins via Instagram alongside a rare snap of the King of Rock and Roll's ex-wife and her granddaughters.
The family photo came just two days after Priscilla filed a declaration on Wednesday, June 16, upon conclusion of the settlement agreement regarding Lisa Marie's estate back in May.
"My daughter's passing was both devastating and heartbreaking," Priscilla wrote in the court documents. "We have learned that the fans realize that we are 'Just a Family.' Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa's wishes are what are most important to all of us."
"My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family," she continued of Riley — who was officially named sole trustee by a judge at the beginning of August.
