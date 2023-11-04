Riley Keough Is 'Still Grieving' Almost 1 Year After Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Death: She's 'Doing Her Best to Heal'

"She’s still grieving," a source admitted to a news publication of Keough, as she lost her mom on Thursday, January, 12, after Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest inside of her Calabasas home.

"While the sadness will never go away, Riley’s doing her best to heal," the insider noted regarding the Daisy Jones & The Six star, who also laid her brother, Benjamin Keough, to rest in 2020 after he heartbreakingly committed suicide at the age of 27.