'I Think Every Family Has Sibling Rivalry': Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garcia Admits Their Relationship Had 'Struggles'

On the other hand, Navarone has maintained a good relationship with his mother, whom he raved over for staying by his side as he dealt with a heroin addiction and recovery.

"That's a lot on the body to handle, and it became intolerable and unsustainable," he spilled in the interview. "I would try to keep it from her, you know, what I was going through, but after a week of withdrawals alone I'd [call and say], 'Mom, I'm a week into it, but I got to come to your house, and I'm going to be there for another 2 weeks' and she says, 'OK. You need some soup?'"