'I Think Every Family Has Sibling Rivalry': Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garcia Admits Their Relationship Had 'Struggles'

Source: mega;@nava_rone/instagram
By:

May 2 2024, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother, Navarone Garcia, acknowledged he wasn't always on the best terms with his late sister — but he still has some fond memories of her.

The musician touched on their relationship in a new interview, noting that only their rough patches ever made headlines.

Source: @nava_rone/instagram

Navarone Garcia had a rocky relationship with half-sister Lisa Marie Presley.

"I think every family has sibling rivalry or, you know, they don't always agree, and that was just kind of brought to the forefront with our family," he shared. "We also had great times together, but our struggles were definitely brought to the forefront."

Garcia, 37, is the son of Priscilla Presley and her ex Marco Garibaldi.

Source: mega

The singer passed away in January 2023.

Navarone also pointed out how they both dealt with addiction, though their issues never helped them form a stronger bond.

"It's just funny because [Lisa Marie] and I, you know, had been struggling sometimes with the same thing at the same time," he recalled. "It was never like we ever used together — we'd always do everything separate — but not even realize that we were both struggling with the same thing at the same time."

After the star's passing, Navarone shared a shocking message about his sister, telling his social media followers, "I'm sure she was good to some. I have made peace. I'm not gonna to lie and say I miss her, but I'll say it’s strange."

An insider claimed to a news outlet that he resented Lisa Marie because "all his life, she was the important one, the famous one, Elvis’ heir."

Source: mega

Lisa Marie was Elvis Presley's only child.

MORE ON:
lisa marie presley
On the other hand, Navarone has maintained a good relationship with his mother, whom he raved over for staying by his side as he dealt with a heroin addiction and recovery.

"That's a lot on the body to handle, and it became intolerable and unsustainable," he spilled in the interview. "I would try to keep it from her, you know, what I was going through, but after a week of withdrawals alone I'd [call and say], 'Mom, I'm a week into it, but I got to come to your house, and I'm going to be there for another 2 weeks' and she says, 'OK. You need some soup?'"

Source: mega

Navarone has a good relationship with mom Priscilla Presley.

"I would need help crawling to the bathroom... she would be assisting," he admitted. "She was amazing the whole way."

As OK! reported, Lisa Marie was just 54 when she passed away in January 2023 from a small bowel obstruction. The complication occured following bariatric surgery.

Lisa Marie left behind 15-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, whose father is her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, 62.

She was also a mom to actress Riley Keough, 34, and son Benjamin, the latter of whom committed suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Entertainment Tonight spoke with Navarone.

