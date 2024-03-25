Priscilla Presley Responds to Rumor She's in Love With 'Dallas' Costar Patrick Duffy
Priscilla Presley is setting the record straight.
While participating in a Q&A in Mashantucket, Conn., the star addressed a recent rumor that claimed she was head over heels for her former Dallas costar Patrick Duffy.
"Now there’s this whole big thing out there that I love Patrick Duffy, and I’m reading this in a magazine that someone showed me yesterday," the matriarch, 78, explained of how she first heard the unfounded gossip.
Presley believes the rumor started because she and Duffy, 75, as well as several other Dallas stars, reunited for an event on March 1 — though the actor's girlfriend, Linda Purl, was also present.
The mother-of-one insisted the claim was "unbelievable, really, this is so crazy."
"I hadn’t seen him in a long time, and it was a great reunion," she noted. "Patrick told me how happy he was, and we talked to the audience and they had questions for us and that’s it."
The actress never remarried after she and Elvis Presley — who died in 1977 — divorced in 1973; however, she did have other romances.
"I just don't think that he could handle that," Priscilla admitted in a past chat of how she thinks her ex would have felt if she walked down the aisle again.
"To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire. No one could ever match him," she added.
Though some people have shaded the exes' romance since it began when Priscilla was just 14 years old, she's always come to the music icon's defense.
While discussing Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, the star confessed it was "very difficult for [her] parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in [her] and why."
"Elvis would pour his heart out to me. His hopes, his fears, his loss of his mother. And I was the person who really sat there to listen and to comfort him," she said of how their bond grew. "That was really our connection. Even though I was 14, I was older in life than in years."
"And that was the attraction. People think, 'Oh, it was s--, it was this.' Not at all. I never had s-- with him," she said of the pair refraining from physical intimacy. "He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought, and that was our relationship."
