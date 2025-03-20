Lisa Rinna, 61, Fires Back at Trolls as She Dances in Small Bikini: Photos
Lisa Rinna is living her best life — whether people like it or not!
On Tuesday, March 18, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share a now-deleted video of herself dancing to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” — while sending out a message for the trolls who love to criticize her moves.
Rocking a tiny rainbow bikini and a straw cowboy hat, the reality star showed off her signature energy as she danced around what looked like a living room.
“I have finally embraced my villain. This always used to just work everybody up so much so cheers clutch those pearls Henny,” she wrote in the caption.
Rinna has faced backlash for her dance videos for years.
Back in 2022, she posted a clip of herself moving around in black underwear bottoms and a white tank top while jamming to “Maneater” by Hall & Oates. The video, filmed during an RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, had mixed reactions — some fans found it hilarious, while others accused her of wanting attention.
“I think you look great but you got to tone it down a little bit. HONEST,” one critic wrote at the time.
“You look like you’re on drugs,” another chimed in.
“Why do you keep doing this? No one wants to see you in your underwear, or see your barely covered crotch as much as you seem to want to show it,” a hater added.
Rinna also posted a dance video where she playfully pranced around her bedroom, but as usual, the criticism rolled in.
One person called her “boring,” while another said she was “outdated.”
“You need to retire from these stupid dances,” one follower wrote.
Another went even further, saying, “You are the most irritating, annoying person in the world.”
While internet trolls may not be fans of her moves, her husband, Harry Hamlin, 73, insists these quirks have only strengthened their 27-year marriage.
“We've always had a great relationship, it wasn't even tested during the Housewives thing,” he told Daily Mail.
Rinna and Hamlin, who tied the knot in 1997, share two daughters — Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.
Since Rinna’s RHOBH exit in 2022, Hamlin joked that life at home is never boring as he now “gets a new wife every day” thanks to her ever-changing wardrobe and wigs.
“I recently did a show on Andy Cohen’s WWHL, and I did it with Kyle Richards, and I asked Kyle, I said, ‘So how many of the Housewives are still housewives?’” he recalled.
After thinking it over, Richards realized most of them weren’t actually “housewives” anymore.
“We got out just in the nick of time,” Hamlin quipped.