Lisa Rinna Says Everyone Was 'So Hypnotized' by Rob Rausch on 'The Traitors'

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Lisa Rinna opened up about her fellow The Traitors contestant Rob Rausch's magnetic charm. The reality TV star spoke with Page Six, where she revealed that the 27-year-old has "the whole world" in a chokehold after the host described the snake wrangler as "gorgeous." "Rob's a big hot mess. Like, he's, yeah, people are into Rob right now," the host stated. "I mean, as we were filming the show, I just saw everyone so hypnotized by him," Rinna admitted.

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Lisa Rinna says everyone on "The Traitors" was so "hypnotized" by Rob Rausch while filming pic.twitter.com/YpIFsB7I7j — Page Six (@PageSix) July 22, 2026 Source: @PageSix/X Lisa Rinna said everybody was 'hypnotized' by Rob Rausch while filming 'The Traitors.'

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Lisa Rinna Said Nobody Would Believe Rob Rausch Was a Traitor Because of His Charm

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna said Rob Rausch did her 'dirty' on 'The Traitors.'

The 63-year-old said she saw people in the show getting captivated by him "in real time." "Nobody would have clocked him as a traitor because they were so mesmerized by him," she added. She also confessed that she "would just sit back and watch it" and think, "those fools." "They are fools," she reiterated. The host asked her whether she "obviously knew" about Rausch being a traitor. "Well, of course, I knew," she replied. "Because we were all traitors together in the turret," she added.

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Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna said she loves Rob Rausch despite his betrayal.

The actress also admitted that she has grown to love "snake boy Rob." "Even though he did me, you know, very, very dirty," she added. "That was not good," the host interjected. "That's the name of the game. So, you know, whatever," Rinna acknowledged.

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Rob Rausch Previously Explained Why He Turned on Lisa Rinna on 'The Traitors'

Source: MEGA Rob Rausch stated that he strategized Lisa Rinna's exit from 'The Traitors.'

The Love Island USA star previously explained his motivations behind betraying Rinna in an interview with Page Six, after the host asked him about his "strategy" to getting his fellow traitor out. "She wasn't convincing a lot of people that she was a faithful. And so, she was going to get banished. It was a matter of time," he said. Rausch delved deeper into it, saying, "They talk about the history of the voting. And like, people that voted for [Donna Kelce], night one, they're like, 'they have to be faithful.'"

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Source: @pagesix/YouTube Rob Rausch explained his reasoning behind betraying Lisa Rinna on 'The Traitors.'

Source: MEGA Rob Rausch commended Lisa Rinna for forgiving him for his betrayal on 'The Traitors.'