Lisa Rinna Says Everyone Was 'So Hypnotized' by Rob Rausch on 'The Traitors'
July 23 2026, Updated 6:39 a.m. ET
Lisa Rinna opened up about her fellow The Traitors contestant Rob Rausch's magnetic charm.
The reality TV star spoke with Page Six, where she revealed that the 27-year-old has "the whole world" in a chokehold after the host described the snake wrangler as "gorgeous."
"Rob's a big hot mess. Like, he's, yeah, people are into Rob right now," the host stated.
"I mean, as we were filming the show, I just saw everyone so hypnotized by him," Rinna admitted.
Lisa Rinna Said Nobody Would Believe Rob Rausch Was a Traitor Because of His Charm
The 63-year-old said she saw people in the show getting captivated by him "in real time."
"Nobody would have clocked him as a traitor because they were so mesmerized by him," she added.
She also confessed that she "would just sit back and watch it" and think, "those fools."
"They are fools," she reiterated.
The host asked her whether she "obviously knew" about Rausch being a traitor.
"Well, of course, I knew," she replied. "Because we were all traitors together in the turret," she added.
The actress also admitted that she has grown to love "snake boy Rob."
"Even though he did me, you know, very, very dirty," she added.
"That was not good," the host interjected.
"That's the name of the game. So, you know, whatever," Rinna acknowledged.
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Rob Rausch Previously Explained Why He Turned on Lisa Rinna on 'The Traitors'
The Love Island USA star previously explained his motivations behind betraying Rinna in an interview with Page Six, after the host asked him about his "strategy" to getting his fellow traitor out.
"She wasn't convincing a lot of people that she was a faithful. And so, she was going to get banished. It was a matter of time," he said.
Rausch delved deeper into it, saying, "They talk about the history of the voting. And like, people that voted for [Donna Kelce], night one, they're like, 'they have to be faithful.'"
"And so, I wanted to kind of replicate that with Lisa. I wanted to vote with her as soon as the suspicion was on her," he said.
"So that when people looked back, they would have been like, 'Well, Rob's a faithful, like, he voted for Lisa immediately, and a traitor wouldn't do that," he added.
Rausch also commended The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for forgiving him in the same interview.
"She got over it so fast...Like, she, she looked like she went through every single emotion you could possibly have. And at the end, she was like, 'Well played. I would have done the same thing to you,'" he said.