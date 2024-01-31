Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Cast Was 'Cruel' to Her After Her Mother's Death, Says Former Costar Daphne Zuniga

"With her mom dying, that has a real effect. It's real life and it affects you so deeply, and yet you have to somehow feed the dragon," she said of the soap star filming the Bravo series after such a tragic event in 2021.

"I think she didn't have the time or space to process that properly privately. It was happening on the show, then everyone's there to pipe in about it, and I think that's so cruel, " Zuniga admitted. "But if you're going to do the show, then those are the kind of things you have to agree to. But I'm like, 'Where is this going to go? How is she going to handle this thing?'"