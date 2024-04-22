Ryan Sheckler Doesn't Think He'll Ever 'Retire' From Skateboarding: 'The Passion Never Dies'

Since the MTV alum, who is married to Abigail Sheckler, loves the sport so much, he's still learning new tricks. "It never ends! Skating never ends," he states. "I guess that's where social media comes in, too. I watch all these kids coming up. I also have a skateboarding company that I'm constantly trying to find new amateur skateboarders to help guide through the crazy world of skateboarding. I got my eyes on everybody, and I'll see some random tricks that I'm like, 'Oh, that's interesting.' I'll take a variation of what I saw and try it in the park and then something will work — or it doesn't. Also, how much time do I really have to devote to learning a crazy trick? I'm all about the feels — if it feels good on the board, I'm doing it. There's so many levels to skateboarding that you can go through and transitions. It's not that I can't skate anymore, I'm just not going to jump off the roof as much as I used to."

"I've gotten smarter," the entrepreneur, who shares daughter Olive Oleta with his wife, says of his evolving career. "I've gotten smarter because I can digress real quickly."