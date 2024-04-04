Megyn Kelly Slams Lizzo's 'Sense of Entitlement' After Singer Says She's Not Quitting the Music Industry: 'She Threw a Fit Like a Little Brat'
Megyn Kelly is not pleased with Lizzo, especially after the singer claimed she "quit" the music industry, only to take back her statement a few days later.
"Well, that lasts for about two minutes. She's back. 'I didn't quit music. I just quit haters.' Okay, no, she quit… Whatever, she rethought it. But to me Maureen, this shows something you write about all the time, which is her disgusting sense of entitlement. This is a person who has won Emmys. She's won Grammys. She has her own fashion line. She's now making the movies. She had a reality TV series. She's loud as an icon by every magazine, every entertainment show, and publication. She's made probably like I said hundreds of millions, or at least over 100 million. She's got double platinum, quadruple platinum, seven time platinum albums. She gets celebrated at every turn she gets asked to appear before three presidents. It’s not enough," the journalist, 53, said on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show" while talking to Maureen Callahan.
"Because some people dare to criticize her online. She's gonna throw a fit like a little brat and say 'I quit.' She's gonna be begged back into the business by all of her adoring fans because she doesn't want to traffic any hate. I'm sorry. She went political. She's constantly lecturing us about the body. So it's fine to talk about the body and whether what she's saying is true. And she like so many celebrities think that they are you know what doesn't stink, and we're not allowed to weigh in on their controversial behavior or just say we don't like them!" Kelly continued about the singer, who has been accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
"All I want to hear from Lizzo is, 'Thank you.' That's it. It's not that hard. 'Thanks so much. Really appreciate all my many blessings.' I don't want to hear about how she doesn't like online negative comments. That's the problem. You put yourself in the public eye, you want fame and fortune, there's a downside, we all know it. Most of us take it like men or women. And don't go whining 'I quit! I'm taking my ball and going home!' So as it turns out, she wants more of your money because she's back in the business," Kelly stated.
As OK! previously reported, Lizzo took to Instagram to share she was upset with the haters for putting her on blast.
“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," she wrote.
“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she continued. “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s--- — I QUIT.”
However, the "Truth Hurts" songstress later walked back her remarks.
“I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” Lizzo said in a video posted to Instagram. “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people. And I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.”
She continued, “If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”