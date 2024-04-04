Megyn Kelly Slams Lizzo's 'Sense of Entitlement' After Singer Says She's Not Quitting the Music Industry: 'She Threw a Fit Like a Little Brat'

As OK! previously reported, Lizzo took to Instagram to share she was upset with the haters for putting her on blast.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," she wrote.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she continued. “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s--- — I QUIT.”